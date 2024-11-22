Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home House Democrats introduce bill to address rising childhood obesity
U.S. Politics

House Democrats introduce bill to address rising childhood obesity

Chris Graham
Published date:
school lunch
(© Monkey Business – stock.adobe.com)

Two House Democrats have introduced a bill to try to address rising childhood obesity rates and diet-related chronic diseases such as diabetes

The Childhood Diabetes Reduction Act, introduced in the House by Reps. Don Beyer (D-Va.) and Scott Peters (D-Calif.), would require that the FDA implement clear nutrient and health warning labels for junk foods, ban junk food advertisements targeting children, direct the National Institutes of Health to expand research programs on the health effects of ultra-processed foods, and require the CDC to lead a national initiative to educate children and families on nutrient warning labels and the health risks associated with ultra-processed foods.

Over the past two decades, the availability and consumption of unhealthy, ultra-processed foods with little nutritional value has increased dramatically. Increasing evidence links consumption of these ultra-processed foods to negative health outcomes.

According to the CDC, nearly 15 million Americans aged 2-19 years are living with obesity, increasing their risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, asthma, sleep apnea, and other diet-related chronic diseases.

“Today, one in five American children are living with heightened risk for type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and other diet-related chronic diseases,” Beyer said. “Congress must take bold action to protect the health of our youngest citizens. Our legislation would do just that by empowering families with the tools and information they need to make healthier choices while holding the food and beverage industry accountable for targeting our children with unhealthy products.”

“Since the 1970s, the number of American children and teens who are considered obese has more than tripled, in large part because our country’s food system is increasingly dominated by overly processed, habit-forming foods that lack nutritional value,” Peters said. “This is not an accident. These ‘ultra-processed’ foods are engineered to create a dependency and to be less nutritious. Americans deserve clear information about what they are feeding their families and not to have junk food aggressively advertised to their children. Our bill, the only one in Congress that addresses ultra-processed foods, will create a clear front-of-package labeling requirement for junk foods and prevent these unhealthy foods from being marketed specifically to kids.”

Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), and Peter Welch (D-Vt.) are leading companion legislation in the Senate.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

american flag fist
U.S. Politics

Andrew Moss: What it means to do the work of freedom in the era of Trump 2.0

Andrew Moss
police court law
U.S. News

Dominican nationals sentenced in juvenile American eel smuggling case

Chris Graham

Two Dominican nationals were sentenced for smuggling juvenile American eels from Puerto Rico.

police court law
U.S. News

Jury convicts Minnesota man for advertising, possession, distribution of child porn

Chris Graham

A federal jury convicted a Minnesota man this week on charges involving the advertising, distribution and possession of material depicting the sexual abuse of children.

toast alcohol holiday food
Arts, Culture, Travel

Star Party: University of Mary Washington grads present Shenandoah Valley-grown wine

Rebecca Barnabi
school classroom
Local News

Waynesboro School Board reviews state accreditation, upcoming changes to process

Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball carla williams tony bennett
Sports News

Scott German: UVA Athletics is in a state of disarray

Scott German
wwe
Pro Wrestling

Could the ‘ring boys’ lawsuit derail the Linda McMahon Cabinet appointment?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status