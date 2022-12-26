‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome puts up back-to-back season highs for GSW

Ty Jerome is getting more minutes with Golden State with Warriors star Steph Curry nursing a shoulder injury, and the 2019 UVA Hoops alum is taking advantage of the opportunity.

Jerome had 14 points in GSW’s 123-109 win over Memphis on Christmas night, his second straight 14-point effort.

On Sunday, Jerome got 22 minutes off the bench, shooting 6-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from three, with four rebounds.

Back on Dec. 21, in a 143-113 loss at Brooklyn, Jerome had 14 points in 26 minutes off the bench, shooting 5-of-9 from the floor, and contributing seven assists.

Curry went down to injury on Dec. 14. Jerome, in the Warriors’ five games since, is averaging 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game, shooting 57.9 percent from the floor and 58.3 percent from three.