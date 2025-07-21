When you work or play outside, it’s important to limit sun exposure, according to an expert from the Central Shenandoah Health District.

“As people spend time at the beach, enjoy outdoor recreational activities or work outside, it is important to remember to protect yourself,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, acting health director for the CSHD. “Limiting sun exposure, especially during midday, will protect your skin from the sun’s intense and damaging radiation.”

The month of July is designated as UV Safety Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of taking steps to prevent skin cancer.

Sunlight exposure is highest during the summer between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You are also at risk of UV radiation on cloudy days.

For more information, the Virginia Department of Health and the Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia have partnered with the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society and Virginia schools on the Cancer Coalition webpage.

VDH: Tips to protect yourself from UV rays

No matter how much time you plan to spend outdoors enjoying the sunshine and summer activities, you should take extra precautions against the damaging rays which can put yourself at risk for several serious health issues.

The Central Shenandoah Health District suggests several steps you can take to protect yourself from UV radiation:

Stay in the shade, especially during midday hours

Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs

Consider options to protect your children

Wear a wide brim hat to shade your face, head, ears and neck

Wear wraparound sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays

Use sunscreen with sun protection factor (SPF) 15 or higher, for both UVA and UVB protection

Sunscreen 101

Sunscreen protects you from sun exposure by reflecting or absorbing UV rays, but it wears off.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to apply and select sunscreen: