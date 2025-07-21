Home Health expert: Limit sun exposure during midday to help prevent skin cancer
Health, Local

Health expert: Limit sun exposure during midday to help prevent skin cancer

Crystal Graham
Published date:
children beach pool summer sunscreen
(© soem – stock.adobe.com)

When you work or play outside, it’s important to limit sun exposure, according to an expert from the Central Shenandoah Health District.

“As people spend time at the beach, enjoy outdoor recreational activities or work outside, it is important to remember to protect yourself,” said Dr. Allison Baroco, acting health director for the CSHD. “Limiting sun exposure, especially during midday, will protect your skin from the sun’s intense and damaging radiation.”

The month of July is designated as UV Safety Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of taking steps to prevent skin cancer.

Sunlight exposure is highest during the summer between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. You are also at risk of UV radiation on cloudy days.

For more information, the Virginia Department of Health and the Cancer Action Coalition of Virginia have partnered with the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society and Virginia schools on the Cancer Coalition webpage.

VDH: Tips to protect yourself from UV rays

No matter how much time you plan to spend outdoors enjoying the sunshine and summer activities, you should take extra precautions against the damaging rays which can put yourself at risk for several serious health issues.

The Central Shenandoah Health District suggests several steps you can take to protect yourself from UV radiation:

  • Stay in the shade, especially during midday hours
  • Wear clothes that cover your arms and legs
  • Consider options to protect your children
  • Wear a wide brim hat to shade your face, head, ears and neck
  • Wear wraparound sunglasses that block both UVA and UVB rays
  • Use sunscreen with sun protection factor (SPF) 15 or higher, for both UVA and UVB protection

Sunscreen 101

Sunscreen protects you from sun exposure by reflecting or absorbing UV rays, but it wears off.

Here are some tips from VDH on how to apply and select sunscreen:

  • Apply sunscreen to create a thick layer on the skin at least 20 minutes before you are put in the sun
  • Apply sunscreen to all exposed skin, including ears, scalp, lips, neck, tops of feet and backs of hands
  • Reapply at least every two hours
  • Use sun protection factor (SPF) 15 or higher
  • Ensure your sunscreen “blocks UVA and UVB” or has “broad spectrum” on the label
  • Reapply each time you get out of water or sweat heavily
  • If you are also using insect repellent, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second. Follow product label instructions to determine how often you need to reapply insect repellent and sunscreen.
  • Follow the sunscreen’s expiration date. Sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of three years.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

