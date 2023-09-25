Harrisonburg woman reports being sexually assaulted by man at knifepoint

A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man armed with a knife early Sunday morning in Harrisonburg.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Main Street and South Avenue, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 5’5” tall. Additional descriptions of his appearance are unavailable at this time due to clothing obscuring other details in the dark, police said.

This remains an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in this area is encouraged to contact Detective Dove at (540) 437-2646 or Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.