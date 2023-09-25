Countries
Harrisonburg woman reports being sexually assaulted by man at knifepoint
Local, Police

Harrisonburg woman reports being sexually assaulted by man at knifepoint

Crystal Graham
Published date:
child teen abuse
(© AungMyo – stock.adobe.com)

A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man armed with a knife early Sunday morning in Harrisonburg.

The incident took place around 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Main Street and South Avenue, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 5’5” tall. Additional descriptions of his appearance are unavailable at this time due to clothing obscuring other details in the dark, police said.

This remains an active investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in this area is encouraged to contact Detective Dove at (540) 437-2646 or Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

