Harrisonburg Police have made three arrests – of teen males – on charges that they were running an underage prostitution ring.

Gotta say here, this case smells of the influence of proto-bro Andrew Tate.

According to a release from the Harrisonburg Police Department, a tip was called in alleging that a juvenile female was involved in prostitution, leading to an investigation that uncovered internet crimes involving multiple juveniles.

Officers executed arrest warrants at properties in the 400 block of Kelley Street and the 1200 block of Old Furnace Drive on Wednesday that resulted in the arrests of:

Crespo Ghawaga John Alhajana, 19.

Jayden LeQuinn Robinson, 18.

an unnamed 17-year-old juvenile suspect.

Alhajana is charged with using or allowing a vehicle to be used for the purpose of prostitution involving a minor; and pandering, pimping or receiving money from a minor engaged in prostitution.

Robinson is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor; and keeping, residing in or visiting a bawdy place for immoral purposes.

The 17-year-old suspect is charged with pandering, pimping or receiving money from a minor engaged in prostitution; and reproducing, transmitting or selling child pornography.

Two individuals also at the residences when police arrived were arrested for unrelated charges.

Nathaniel Clayton Reed, 22, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Kasey LeQuinn Robinson, 38, was arrested for probation violation.

The Harrisonburg PD is still working to identify all juvenile victims involved in this case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation or other ongoing investigations is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or submit a tip at www.harrisonburgva.gov/tip-411.

Tips also can be submitted by texting HPDVA and your message to 847411.

All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Solvers.

Support AFP