Hanover County: Two injured in chain-reaction crash on I-295 overnight

Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at mile marker 33 on I-295 in Hanover County Tuesday morning that resulted in two people with non-life-threatening injuries being sent to the hospital.

According to VSP, a truck hauling a utility trailer lost its load, leaving the utility trailer in the roadway. Multiple vehicles then came through and either struck the utility trailer or ran off the roadway to avoid the trailer.

One of those vehicles included a tractor-trailer hauling a load of I-beams, which also lost its load.

The driver that initially struck the trailer and the tractor-trailer driver were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A total of eight vehicles hit the debris.

This crash remains under investigation.