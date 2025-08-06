A two-year old boy is dead after a crash on Interstate 64 westbound in the City of Hampton on July 30.

The child was treated at an area hospital, where he later died. He was in an appropriate child restraint.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 8:35 p.m. near the Interstate 664 interchange.

Victor Martin Mendez, 39, of Hampton, has been charged with following too closely.

The crash occurred in a work zone, but it was not active at the time.

According to police, a Toyota Sienna was travelling westbound on I-64 when it was struck in the rear by the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze.

The collision caused the Sienna to spin out and strike a third vehicle, a Honda Accord.

The Sienna then ran off of the left side of the interstate and struck the jersey wall. The Cruze went off of the right side of the interstate and struck the guard rail, while the Accord remained in the travel lanes.

The driver of the Cruze, Mendez, was not injured. The driver of the Accord was also not injured.

The injuries were to people in the Sienna, according to VSP. The two-year-old boy was in the Sienna. A 36-year-old female passenger in the Sienna suffered serious injuries; the 37-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.