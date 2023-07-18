Funny Cide, the 2003 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, dies of colic

Funny Cide, the 2003 winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, who was one race away from becoming the next Triple Crown winner, has died.

Funny Cide died Sunday of colic. He was 23 years old.

Dubbed the “Gutsy Gelding,” according to the Associated Press, and owned by Sackatoga Stable, Funny Cide spent the last 15 years of his life at Kentucky Horse Park, a farm in Lexington, Kentucky.

“We are heartbroken at the news of Funny Cide’s passing this morning. What a ride The Gutsy Gelding took us on winning” the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, the stable tweeted. “To say we will miss him, is an understatement.”

The gelding raced until 2008, winning 11 of 38 starts and earning $3,529.412. The first New York-bred horse to win the Kentucky Derby, Funny Cide was trained by Barclay Tagg. Funny Cide and jockey Jose Santos scored an almost 10-length victory in the 2003 Preakness.

Horses are unable to vomit like other animals and humans. For this reason, an upset stomach or colic in a horse can be a serious situation. Symptoms of colic include lack of interest in food, a distended abdomen, increased heart rate, lying down more than usual or sitting like a dog, diarrhea and sweating.

Treatment includes laxatives and re-hydration with IV or oral fluids. In extreme cases, surgery is necessary.

The average life expectancy for a horse is age 25 to 30.