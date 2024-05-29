Countries
Grand opening, dedication ceremony set for Waynesboro’s Sunset Park

Crystal Graham
Sunset Park will officially open to the public next week with a grand opening and dedication ceremony.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation said the grand opening is planned for Tuesday, June 4, at noon. A dedication ceremony will take place at 7 p.m., and the public is encouraged to stay for the sunset.

Kona Ice will be on hand for the celebration from noon to 1:30 p.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The former landfill location has been closed to the public during the 14 months of construction.

The 107-acre property off North Winchester Avenue has been repurposed with an overlook, pavilion, restrooms and a walking/biking trail.

Sunset Park will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Wings Over Waynesboro

The Parks and Recreation Department has also announced the first public event planned for the park.

On June 15, the city will host an event titled “Wings Over Waynesboro.”

  • Gates open at 3:30 p.m. with music, beer and wings
  • The Skillbillys and JPA and the Flood will perform
  • Holy Smokes BBQ of Virginia and Shredders BBQ will serve up the wings
  • Basic City brews available
  • Pet-friendly for well-behaved leashed pets

Tickets are $15 each and include a souvenir cup. Kids 16 and under are free with a paid adult.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit playwaynesboro.com

