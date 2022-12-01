Menu
news gov youngkin donates salary to petersburg nonprofit
Local/Virginia

Gov. Youngkin donates salary to Petersburg nonprofit

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin present quarterly salary donation to Pathways in Petersburg on November 30, 2022. Official photo by Christian Martinez, Office of the Governor.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg.

Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries, changed its name in 2008, and serves residents from low-income. The organization has provided workforce development training, life skills coaching and financial education since 2001.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” Youngkin said in a press release. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin said Pathway’s focus on workforce preparedness “is an essential endeavor. I’m grateful for the vital services that Pathways provides to the Petersburg community and especially encouraged to see strong women like Juanita Epps leading these efforts.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

