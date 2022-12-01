Gov. Youngkin donates salary to Petersburg nonprofit

Gov. Glenn Youngkin donated his fourth-quarter salary to Pathways in Petersburg.

Pathways, founded in 1995 as Petersburg Urban Ministries, changed its name in 2008, and serves residents from low-income. The organization has provided workforce development training, life skills coaching and financial education since 2001.

“Pathways is a great local resource that is having a profound impact and changing lives in Petersburg,” Youngkin said in a press release. “They provide comprehensive and sustainable solutions to unique challenges in Petersburg and serve as a prime example of our shared goal for the Partnership for Petersburg.”

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin said Pathway’s focus on workforce preparedness “is an essential endeavor. I’m grateful for the vital services that Pathways provides to the Petersburg community and especially encouraged to see strong women like Juanita Epps leading these efforts.”