Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces more administration, board appointments

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week.
Administration Appointments
Office of the Governor
- Tiffany Robinson, Deputy Chief of Staff
- Allison Youngblood, Program Manager for Partnership for Petersburg
Education
- Zach Jacobs, Assistant Secretary of Education
- Alyson Buckner, Special Assistant
Public Safety and Homeland Security
- The Honorable Chadwick Dotson, Director of the Department of Corrections
- Randall Richardson, Policy Advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
Board Appointments
Education Commission of the States
- Dr. Thomas Taylor of Stafford, Superintendent, Stafford County Public Schools
Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia
- Amishi Amin of Richmond, VP Design and Procurement, Shamin Hotels
- Thomas D. Gottwald of Richmond, Vice President – Environment Health & Safety, Afton Chemical Corporation
Virginia Commission for the Arts
- Mary Louise Flowers of Virginia Beach, arts education advocate
Judicial
Indigent Defense Commission
- S. Mario Lorello of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Zoby & Broccoletti, P.C.
Labor
Board For Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians
- Desire’e Lewis-Nelson of Henrico, Licensed Optician and Director, The Phoccus Foundation
Board For Waterworks And Wastewater Works Operators And Onsite Sewage System Professionals
- Josh Kirtley of Charlottesville, Environmental Health Technical Consultant, Virginia Department of Health
Fair Housing Board
- Shion Fenty of Chesterfield, Campus Director, Cloverhill Church
- John Scott of Henrico, Owner, Scott Construction Services LLC
Natural and Historic Resources
Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon
- Raynard Jackson of Arlington, President and CEO, Raynard Jackson & Associates, LLC
Public Safety and Homeland Security
Parole Board
- The Honorable Patricia West, Chair, of Virginia Beach, former Commissioner of the State Corporation Commission, former Circuit Court Judge
- The Honorable Lloyd Banks, of Cumberland, retired United States Coast Guard
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority
- Bob Sledd, Vice Chair, of Manakin Sabot, co-founder and former Chairman and CEO, Performance Food Group