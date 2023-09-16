Countries
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces more administration, board appointments
Politics, Virginia

Crystal Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week.

Administration Appointments

Office of the Governor

  • Tiffany Robinson, Deputy Chief of Staff
  • Allison Youngblood, Program Manager for Partnership for Petersburg

Education

  • Zach Jacobs, Assistant Secretary of Education
  • Alyson Buckner, Special Assistant

Public Safety and Homeland Security

  • The Honorable Chadwick Dotson, Director of the Department of Corrections
  • Randall Richardson, Policy Advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security

Board Appointments

Education Commission of the States

  • Dr. Thomas Taylor of Stafford, Superintendent, Stafford County Public Schools

Board of Trustees of the Science Museum of Virginia

  • Amishi Amin of Richmond, VP Design and Procurement, Shamin Hotels
  • Thomas D. Gottwald of Richmond, Vice President – Environment Health & Safety, Afton Chemical Corporation

Virginia Commission for the Arts

  • Mary Louise Flowers of Virginia Beach, arts education advocate

Judicial

Indigent Defense Commission

  • S. Mario Lorello of Virginia Beach, Attorney, Zoby & Broccoletti, P.C.

Labor

Board For Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians

  • Desire’e Lewis-Nelson of Henrico, Licensed Optician and Director, The Phoccus Foundation

Board For Waterworks And Wastewater Works Operators And Onsite Sewage System Professionals

  • Josh Kirtley of Charlottesville, Environmental Health Technical Consultant, Virginia Department of Health

Fair Housing Board

  • Shion Fenty of Chesterfield, Campus Director, Cloverhill Church
  • John Scott of Henrico, Owner, Scott Construction Services LLC

Natural and Historic Resources

Board of Visitors to Mount Vernon

  • Raynard Jackson of Arlington, President and CEO, Raynard Jackson & Associates, LLC

Public Safety and Homeland Security

Parole Board

  • The Honorable Patricia West, Chair, of Virginia Beach, former Commissioner of the State Corporation Commission, former Circuit Court Judge
  • The Honorable Lloyd Banks, of Cumberland, retired United States Coast Guard

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

  • Bob Sledd, Vice Chair, of Manakin Sabot, co-founder and former Chairman and CEO, Performance Food Group

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

