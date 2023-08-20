Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday.
ADMINISTRATION
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
- Kaitlyn DeHarde, Special Assistant to the First Lady
SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
- Josh Humphries, Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY
CHARITABLE GAMING BOARD
- Anthony Amos of Fairfax, Legislative and Community Outreach Aide to Supervisor Pat Herrity, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors – Springfield District
- Joanne R. Smith of Henrico County, Quartermaster of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9808, Mechanicsville
VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD
- The Honorable Deventae Mooney of Coeburn, Mayor, Town of Coeburn; Assistant Principal, Central High School, Wise County
VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD
- Marcia Donovan of Fairfax, Parent Liaison and Interpreter, Fairfax County Public Schools
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: COMPACTS
POTOMAC RIVER FISHERIES COMMISSION
- Sandra Lynn Kellum of Reedville, General Manager, Ampro Shipyard and Diesel, LLC
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: EDUCATION
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER
- Dr. Annie Wimbish of Halifax County, Executive Facilitator, Motivational Speaker and Author, Leadership Solutions Group, LLC
- Dennis Witt of Halifax, retired educator
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER
- Olivia Bailey of Abingdon, Marketing Director, Friends of Southwest Virginia
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES
ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING
- Cathee Wolford of Newport News, Regional Deaf Services Counselor & Coordinator, Hampton Newport News Community Services Board
BOARD OF COUNSELING
- Dr. L. Paul Bernard of Lynchburg, Associate Professor, Liberty University
BOARD OF NURSING
- Delia Esther Acuna of Quinton, FNP-C, Acuna Medical Services
OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY
- Daryl Washington of Fairfax County, Executive Director, Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board
VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES
- Melanie Rice of Roanoke, parent, self-employed
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: INDEPENDENT
CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE AND TUNNEL COMMISSION
- Tommy Meehan of Newport News, President, C. D. West & Company Real Estate
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: LABOR
APPRENTICESHIP COUNCIL
- William Dunn of Boones Mill, Business Agent, Local 10 Plumber & Steamfitters
BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS
- Erik Bootsma of Richmond, Architect and Owner, Erik Bootsma Architect
- John S. Claytor, LS, of Henrico, Land Surveyor, A. Morton Thomas & Associates, Inc.
BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL SOIL SCIENTISTS, WETLANDS PROFESSIONALS, AND GEOLOGISTS
- Shannon George of Harrisonburg, Project Manager and Geologist, Haley & Aldrich
COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD
- Catherine Noonan of Richmond, Associate Broker, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate
SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD
- Michael Everett of Christiansburg, Scale and Instrumentation Technician, BAE Systems
VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
- Mark Dreyfus of Virginia Beach, President, ECPI University
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES
VIRGINIA MARINE RESOURCES COMMISSION
- Jeannette R. Edwards of Onley, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.
- Patrick Hand of Cape Charles, President, Building & Design Concepts
BOARD APPOINTMENTS: PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY
ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION
- Bridgette Bowman of Chesterfield, Attorney, The Law Office of Bridgette Bowman; Director, The Themis Project
BOARD OF JUVENILE JUSTICE
- The Honorable Laura O’Quinn of Clintwood, Judge, Dickenson County
CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICE BOARD
- Jagdish K. Katyal Jr. of Arlington, CEO, Jagkumar, LLC.