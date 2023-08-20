Countries
Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments
Politics, Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announces additional administration, board appointments

Chris Graham
Published date:
virginia state capitol
(© demerzel21 – stock.adobe.com)

The office of Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments on Friday.

ADMINISTRATION

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

  • Kaitlyn DeHardeSpecial Assistant to the First Lady

SECRETARY OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

  • Josh HumphriesDeputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: AGRICULTURE AND FORESTRY

CHARITABLE GAMING BOARD

  • Anthony Amos of Fairfax, Legislative and Community Outreach Aide to Supervisor Pat Herrity, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors – Springfield District 
  • Joanne R. Smith of Henrico County, Quartermaster of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9808, Mechanicsville

VIRGINIA AFRICAN AMERICAN ADVISORY BOARD

  • The Honorable Deventae Mooney of Coeburn, Mayor, Town of Coeburn; Assistant Principal, Central High School, Wise County

VIRGINIA LATINO ADVISORY BOARD 

  • Marcia Donovan of Fairfax, Parent Liaison and Interpreter, Fairfax County Public Schools

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: COMPACTS

POTOMAC RIVER FISHERIES COMMISSION

  • Sandra Lynn Kellum of Reedville, General Manager, Ampro Shipyard and Diesel, LLC

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: EDUCATION

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHERN VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

  • Dr. Annie Wimbish of Halifax County, Executive Facilitator, Motivational Speaker and Author, Leadership Solutions Group, LLC
  • Dennis Witt of Halifax, retired educator

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER

  • Olivia Bailey of Abingdon, Marketing Director, Friends of Southwest Virginia

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: HEALTH AND HUMAN RESOURCES 

ADVISORY BOARD FOR THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT FOR THE DEAF AND HARD-OF-HEARING

  • Cathee Wolford of Newport News, Regional Deaf Services Counselor & Coordinator, Hampton Newport News Community Services Board

BOARD OF COUNSELING

  • Dr. L. Paul Bernard of Lynchburg, Associate Professor, Liberty University

BOARD OF NURSING

  • Delia Esther Acuna of Quinton, FNP-C, Acuna Medical Services

OPIOID ABATEMENT AUTHORITY

  • Daryl Washington of Fairfax County, Executive Director, Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board

VIRGINIA BOARD FOR PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES 

  • Melanie Rice of Roanoke, parent, self-employed 

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: INDEPENDENT 

CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE AND TUNNEL COMMISSION

  • Tommy Meehan of Newport News, President, C. D. West & Company Real Estate

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: LABOR

APPRENTICESHIP COUNCIL

  • William Dunn of Boones Mill, Business Agent, Local 10 Plumber & Steamfitters

BOARD FOR ARCHITECTS, PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERS, LAND SURVEYORS, CERTIFIED INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTS

  • Erik Bootsma of Richmond, Architect and Owner, Erik Bootsma Architect
  • John S. Claytor, LS, of Henrico, Land Surveyor, A. Morton Thomas & Associates, Inc.

BOARD FOR PROFESSIONAL SOIL SCIENTISTS, WETLANDS PROFESSIONALS, AND GEOLOGISTS

  • Shannon George of Harrisonburg, Project Manager and Geologist, Haley & Aldrich

COMMON INTEREST COMMUNITY BOARD

  • Catherine Noonan of Richmond, Associate Broker, Shaheen, Ruth, Martin & Fonville Real Estate

SAFETY AND HEALTH CODES BOARD

  • Michael Everett of Christiansburg, Scale and Instrumentation Technician, BAE Systems

VIRGINIA BOARD OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

  • Mark Dreyfus of Virginia Beach, President, ECPI University

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: NATURAL AND HISTORIC RESOURCES

VIRGINIA MARINE RESOURCES COMMISSION

  • Jeannette R. Edwards of Onley, Chief Executive Officer, Eastern Shore Rural Health System, Inc.
  • Patrick Hand of Cape Charles, President, Building & Design Concepts

BOARD APPOINTMENTS: PUBLIC SAFETY AND HOMELAND SECURITY

ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON JUVENILE JUSTICE AND PREVENTION

  • Bridgette Bowman of Chesterfield, Attorney, The Law Office of Bridgette Bowman; Director, The Themis Project

BOARD OF JUVENILE JUSTICE

  • The Honorable Laura O’Quinn of Clintwood, Judge, Dickenson County

CRIMINAL JUSTICE SERVICE BOARD

  • Jagdish K. Katyal Jr. of Arlington, CEO, Jagkumar, LLC.

