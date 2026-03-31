A Republican federal judge has ordered a halt to the supposed $400 million project to build a ballroom on top of the remains of the East Wing of the White House.

Donald Trump, predictably, is madder at the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which had asked for a preliminary injunction blocking the construction work, than he is either at the guy who supposedly tried to assassinate him in 2024 or the Iranians for blocking the Strait of Hormuz as we speak.

“The White House Ballroom, and The Trump Kennedy Center, which are under budget, ahead of schedule, and will be among the most magnificent Buildings of their kind anywhere in the World, gets sued by a group that was cut off by Government years ago, but all of the many DISASTERS in our Country are left alone to die. Doesn’t make much sense, does it?” Trump wrote on his money-losing social-media site.

And he’s right, none of it makes sense.

His rant, that is.

It makes no sense that Trump ordered the demolition of the East Wing, which he had no legal authority to do, and for the record, it’s The Kennedy Center, not whatever he wants to call it.

The legal authority with his beloved ballroom project, per court order, sits with Congress.

You know of this Congress thing – the entity the Constitution says is the branch of our government that authorizes war.

Yeah, the MAGAs are strict constitutionalists, until they’re not.

The judge who issued the injunction, Richard Leon, was appointed to the federal bench by noted far-left lunatic George W. Bush.

“I have concluded that the National Trust is likely to succeed on the merits because no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have,” Leon wrote in his court order.

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” Leon wrote.