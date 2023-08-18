Glenn Youngkin, who isn’t running for president, tries to take credit for jobs numbers

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who thinks he wants to run for president, but pretends publicly that he doesn’t, had his office put out a press release on Friday to try to take credit for the economy.

The release touts how there are 219,452 more Virginians employed today than there were when he took office in 2022, which is great news, as is the state’s 2.5 percent unemployment rate, which is, as usual, no matter who the governor is, or what party they’re from, is below the national rate.

Virginia always does better than the country as a whole because we have so many people working in and around the federal government in Northern Virginia.

You don’t hear Republicans diving that deep in the weeds to talk about that part of why we do so well economically here, because Republicans who work in government and want to continue to work in goverment pretend to hate government.

Yes, it’s exhausting.

Anyway, here’s Youngkin trying to take credit for national trends.

“As a historic number of Virginians are finding careers in the Commonwealth, I’m encouraged that our commonsense agenda is working,” Youngkin said. “With the largest labor force ever to support growing businesses Virginia is on the move, and we continue to focus on reducing the cost of doing business and lowering the cost of living for working Virginians to accelerate these results. Together, we can keep moving the Commonwealth forward.”