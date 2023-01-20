Glenn Youngkin told Ford Motor Co. no, which sure did own the libs

Glenn Youngkin apparently said no to Ford Motor Co. because he’s afraid that Donald Trump would use Ford to make fun of his “Chinese sounding” last name at a presidential debate.

If you live in the Danville area, and you could have been one of the 2,500 people to get one of those good-paying tech jobs that the governor turned down, well, Youngkin is the guy that you voted for in 2021.

Because he told you he wouldn’t let critical race theory be taught in Virginia schools, which was easy for him to do, since it already wasn’t being taught in Virginia schools.

Because you’re worried about trans kids being able to go to the bathroom. He’s got you taken care of there.

Because you wanted him to put up a half-hearted effort to ban abortion. He’s proposing a ban at 15 weeks that won’t pass, so he’s taking half-hearted effort to a whole ‘nuther level there.

You could have voted for The Macker, Terry McAuliffe, who, for all his many faults, will never be confused with the kind of politician who would tell Ford to take their 2,500 jobs and shove it.

The Macker would run butt-nekkid and barefoot across hot coals and glass shards with his eyebrows on fire to sign on the bottom line to get Ford to come to Virginia.

That’s actually why enough Democrats didn’t bother to vote in the 2021 election that the election turned to Youngkin.

Democrats think people like The Macker are, basically, too Republican for their liking.

And then there are the actual Republicans, who also don’t like the kind of Republicans that Democrats think Terry McAuliffe comes across like.

Actual Republicans like Republicans who own the libs when given half the chance, even if owning the libs turns into, as in the case of the Danville area missing out on thousands of good-paying jobs, a painful self-own.

Basically, we could all be a little better off today if we took this stuff more seriously, but instead, we treat politics like it’s a game, and we root for our favorite teams more than we think about putting people in charge who deserve to be given that responsibility.

Nobody won in this one involving Ford and its 2,500 jobs, certainly not Youngkin, who isn’t going to get above 0 percent in the 2024 Republican race, no matter how many more good things for Virginia he makes sure don’t happen.