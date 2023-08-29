Countries
Glenn Youngkin shuffles Cabinet secretary to advisor role in his PAC
Politics, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin shuffles Cabinet secretary to advisor role in his PAC

Chris Graham
Published date:
glenn youngkin
(© Chirag Nagpal – Shutterstock)

Kay Coles James is stepping down as Glenn Youngkin’s Secretary of the Commonwealth to move over to work for Youngkin’s PAC.

James, a former president of the Heritage Foundation who served in the George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations, will serve as a senior advisor for Youngkin’s Spirit of Virginia PAC, it was announced on Tuesday.

Kelly Gee has been appointed to serve as James’ replacement as Secretary of the Commonwealth.

Gee had been tapped by Youngkin last summer to serve as executive director of the Virginia Lottery.

“We’re pleased Kelly Gee will be serving our administration as the new Secretary of the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said. “Her valuable expertise, years of public service, and commitment to serve Virginians will make her an excellent Secretary.”

James, who served as the co-chair of Youngkin’s transition after his election in 2021, will focus at her new job with the PAC on providing strategic advice, community engagement, and counsel to Youngkin, who seems to think he has a chance at being a player in the 2024 Republican presidential race.

“We are beyond excited to welcome Secretary James to our team at Spirit of Virginia,” said Spirit of Virginia PAC chair Dave Rexrode. “Secretary James brings a breadth of experience serving our Commonwealth and country in crafting public policy at the local, state, and federal levels along with key leadership roles in the private sector. Secretary James is a committed public servant and community leader who shares Governor Youngkin’s mission to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family and we are so proud to have her on our team.”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP.

