Home Glenn Youngkin announces admin, board posts including two Augusta County residents
Public Safety, Virginia

Glenn Youngkin announces admin, board posts including two Augusta County residents

Crystal Graham
Published date:
virginia politics
(© cbies – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week.

Two Augusta County residents were appointed: Wesley Marshall of Weyers Cave to the Corn Board and Morgan Slaven to the Board of Trustees for the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.

Office Of The Governor 

  • Mujia “Ariana” He, Special Assistant
  • Elizabeth Wess, Transformation Analyst

Commerce And Trade 

  • Margaret Beal Longest, Deputy Secretary

Art And Architectual Review Board  

  • Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter

Cybersecurity Planning Committee 

  • Uma Marques of Botetourt County, Information Technology Director, Roanoke County Government

Corn Board 

  • Wesley Marshall of Weyers Cave, Farm Owner, Marshall Farms LLC

Marine Products Board 

  • Terri Graham Wallace of Poquoson, Owner, Graham & Rollins, Inc.

Small Grains Board 

  • Crystal Salmons of Virginia Beach, Owner, Salmons Inc.

Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission 

  • Stephen Rodriguez of Chesapeake, Inspector, Virginia Department of Transportation
  • Ann Templeman of Hampton, Senior Business Support Analyst, Virginia Natural Gas

Virginia Solar Energy Development And Energy Storage Authority 

  • Brad Viator of Arlington, CEO, B Strategic

Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board 

  • Justin Bentley of Wise, Assistant Project Manager, Tuck Mapping Solutions
  • Richard Davis of Jonesville, retired Abandoned Mine Land Project Coordinator, Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), Division of Mined Land Reclamation

Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board 

  • David Dillon of Scott, Manager of Training, Alpha Met Resources

Virginia Manufactured Housing Board 

  • Mark Pressley of Wytheville, Retail Operations Specialist, Clayton Homes
  • Jamey Young of Rocky Mount, Quality Assurance Manager, Fleetwood Homes

State Rehabilitation Advisory Council 

  • William Christopher Martin of Glen Allen, Director of Employment Services, SOAR365
  • Ryan Mauzy of Midlothian, Inpatient Rehab Program Director, HCA Virginia

Advisory Board On Music Therapy 

  • Anna McChesney of Midlothian, Owner, Healing Sounds, LLC

Advisory Council On Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders And Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome 

  • Ann Flippin of Richmond, Executive Director, Autism Society of Central Virginia
  • Dr. Aradhana Bela Sood of Midlothian, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist; Senior Professor of Child Mental Health Policy, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • Terry Woody of Hanover County, Registered Nurse, Hanover County Public Schools

Radiation Advisory Board 

  • Leslie Foldesi of Henrico County, Certified Health Physicist (Emeritus), Retired from Virginia Department of Health
  • Allen R. Goode, MS, DABR, of Albemarle County, Medical Physicist, UVA Health
  • Rehan Khan, MD, of Glen Allen, Clinical Professor of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University
  • James P. Nunn, MS, CHP, DABR, of Blacksburg, Senior Medical and Health Physicist, Varian Medical Systems Advanced Oncology Solutions; Assistant Professor of Health Sciences, Virginia Western Community College

Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council 

  • Dr. Dana Childress of Chesapeake, Assistant Professor, Old Dominion University

Task Force For The Identification Of The History Of Formerly Enslaved African Americans In Virginia

  • Cainan Townsend of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum

Board For Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians 

  • Dr. LeighAnna Virginia Morris of Charlottesville, Doctor of Audiology, Evolution Hearing

Cave Board 

  • Steve Ahn of Damascus, Science Teacher, Washington County Schools
  • John Graves of Luray, President, Luray Caverns Corp.
  • The Honorable Stephanie Lillard of Town of Luray, Director of Community Economic Development, People Incorporated of Virginia

Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board Of Trustees 

  • Morgan Slaven of Augusta County, Owner/Operator, Mercy Mill Farm

E 9-1-1 Services Board 

  • Terry Sims Stone of King William, Finance Director, Town of Ashland

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

