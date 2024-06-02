Glenn Youngkin announces admin, board posts including two Augusta County residents

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced additional key administration and board appointments this week.
Two Augusta County residents were appointed: Wesley Marshall of Weyers Cave to the Corn Board and Morgan Slaven to the Board of Trustees for the Virginia Land Conservation Foundation.
Office Of The Governor
- Mujia “Ariana” He, Special Assistant
- Elizabeth Wess, Transformation Analyst
Commerce And Trade
- Margaret Beal Longest, Deputy Secretary
Art And Architectual Review Board
- Stanley Rayfield of Midlothian, fine artist and portrait painter
Cybersecurity Planning Committee
- Uma Marques of Botetourt County, Information Technology Director, Roanoke County Government
Corn Board
- Wesley Marshall of Weyers Cave, Farm Owner, Marshall Farms LLC
Marine Products Board
- Terri Graham Wallace of Poquoson, Owner, Graham & Rollins, Inc.
Small Grains Board
- Crystal Salmons of Virginia Beach, Owner, Salmons Inc.
Hampton Roads Sanitation District Commission
- Stephen Rodriguez of Chesapeake, Inspector, Virginia Department of Transportation
- Ann Templeman of Hampton, Senior Business Support Analyst, Virginia Natural Gas
Virginia Solar Energy Development And Energy Storage Authority
- Brad Viator of Arlington, CEO, B Strategic
Coal Surface Mining Reclamation Fund Advisory Board
- Justin Bentley of Wise, Assistant Project Manager, Tuck Mapping Solutions
- Richard Davis of Jonesville, retired Abandoned Mine Land Project Coordinator, Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), Division of Mined Land Reclamation
Virginia Coal Mine Safety Board
- David Dillon of Scott, Manager of Training, Alpha Met Resources
Virginia Manufactured Housing Board
- Mark Pressley of Wytheville, Retail Operations Specialist, Clayton Homes
- Jamey Young of Rocky Mount, Quality Assurance Manager, Fleetwood Homes
State Rehabilitation Advisory Council
- William Christopher Martin of Glen Allen, Director of Employment Services, SOAR365
- Ryan Mauzy of Midlothian, Inpatient Rehab Program Director, HCA Virginia
Advisory Board On Music Therapy
- Anna McChesney of Midlothian, Owner, Healing Sounds, LLC
Advisory Council On Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders And Pediatric Acute-Onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome
- Ann Flippin of Richmond, Executive Director, Autism Society of Central Virginia
- Dr. Aradhana Bela Sood of Midlothian, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist; Senior Professor of Child Mental Health Policy, Virginia Commonwealth University
- Terry Woody of Hanover County, Registered Nurse, Hanover County Public Schools
Radiation Advisory Board
- Leslie Foldesi of Henrico County, Certified Health Physicist (Emeritus), Retired from Virginia Department of Health
- Allen R. Goode, MS, DABR, of Albemarle County, Medical Physicist, UVA Health
- Rehan Khan, MD, of Glen Allen, Clinical Professor of Radiology, Virginia Commonwealth University
- James P. Nunn, MS, CHP, DABR, of Blacksburg, Senior Medical and Health Physicist, Varian Medical Systems Advanced Oncology Solutions; Assistant Professor of Health Sciences, Virginia Western Community College
Virginia Interagency Coordinating Council
- Dr. Dana Childress of Chesapeake, Assistant Professor, Old Dominion University
Task Force For The Identification Of The History Of Formerly Enslaved African Americans In Virginia
- Cainan Townsend of Farmville, Executive Director, Robert Russa Moton Museum
Board For Hearing Aid Specialists and Opticians
- Dr. LeighAnna Virginia Morris of Charlottesville, Doctor of Audiology, Evolution Hearing
Cave Board
- Steve Ahn of Damascus, Science Teacher, Washington County Schools
- John Graves of Luray, President, Luray Caverns Corp.
- The Honorable Stephanie Lillard of Town of Luray, Director of Community Economic Development, People Incorporated of Virginia
Virginia Land Conservation Foundation, Board Of Trustees
- Morgan Slaven of Augusta County, Owner/Operator, Mercy Mill Farm
E 9-1-1 Services Board
- Terry Sims Stone of King William, Finance Director, Town of Ashland