Getting to know new WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu: A five-match primer

After months of rumors, Jacob Fatu made his highly anticipated debut on WWE “SmackDown” — helping the Bloodline batter the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

In the main event, Cody Rhodes faced off against the interim leader of the Bloodline, Solo Sikoa — in a contest that ended via disqualification due to Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa’s interference. Randy Orton and Kevin Owens came to the “American Nightmares” rescue in an attempt to even the numbers game, but Sikoa had already stacked the deck in the Bloodline’s favor. The Bloodline’s newest member made quick work of Orton, Owens, and Rhodes — finishing the affair with a splash from the top rope onto Rhodes, driving the world’s champion through the announce table.

Fatu’s debut was a victory lap for Paul Levesque, who, just days before on “Raw” masterfully introduced the “Wyatt 6.” For months, fans have speculated where Fatu would fit into the WWE landscape. More specifically, where he would fit into the new age Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa. It’s very rare to see a wrestler without prior WWE experience debut on the main roster, let alone in the main event; assaulting the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Jacob Fatu’s addition to the Bloodline seamlessly intersects with the current faction of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa. Jacob Fatu is the son of Sam Fatu, who performed as the Tonga Kid in WWE. The Tonga Kid’s brothers, Rikishi and Umaga, were also famous WWE wrestlers: meaning that Rikishi’s children, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, are all Jacob Fatu’s first cousins. Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa are the sons of Haku, who was the Tonga Kid’s tag-team partner in the Islanders.

For years, wrestling fans deeply entrenched in the periphery have watched Jacob Fatu, who spent the majority of his career working for Major League Wrestling. Fatu was the MLW World Heavyweight Champion for a staggering 818 days, beginning in July 2019 and lasting until October 2021. Over the course of his championship reign, Fatu became a viral sensation — performing feats of athleticism that defy his large, powerful frame.

For those wrestling fans, whose interests don’t extend beyond the WWE Universe, Fatu’s impressive body of work may be difficult to find. Most of MLW’s programming has been confined to YouTube or fairly obscure television networks. So, for those who want a preview of what the Bloodline’s newest member will bring to “Friday Night SmackDown,” here is a five-match primer for Jacob Fatu:

5. Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander (IMPACT World Champion)

“Ric Flair’s Last Match”

July 31, 2022

Result: Josh Alexander wins via No Contest

Known as the “Walking Weapon,” Josh Alexander is one of the greatest technicians in wrestling today, boasting an impressive array of beautiful piledrivers and suplexes — as well as an ankle lock, employed as masterfully as Kurt Angle or Ken Shamrock’s.

Jacob Fatu challenged Alexander for his IMPACT World Championship, in a preliminary bout before “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” The match was brilliantly structured, pitting Fatu’s brute force and explosive arsenal of moves against Alexander’s catch wrestling.

This is a perfect introduction to Jacob Fatu, demonstrating many of the idiosyncrasies that separate the “Samoan Werewolf” from the pack.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzdpJX8QV5Q

(Jacob Fatu vs. Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship. Courtesy of: TNA Wrestling)

4. Jacob Fatu vs. John Hennigan (MLW National Openweight Champion)

MLW Fusion

June 22, 2023 (Premiered)

Result: Jacob Fatu wins via Pinfall (Wins MLW National Openweight Championship)

John Hennigan has 19 ring names listed on his Wikipedia page. For brevity’s sake, you might know him better as the wrestler fka John Morrison. Shortly before he signed with AEW (now going by Johnny TV), John Hennigan made a detour in MLW with his wife, Taya Valkyrie, holding the company’s second most prestigious title — the MLW National Openweight Championship. (Hennigan actually won the title under the name “Johnny Fusion.” Not to belabor the point.) Hennigan held the title for 89 days, but lost it to none other than Jacob Fatu.

Between the ropes, Hennigan has always been a litmus test for quality wrestling. His bout against Fatu was no exception, showcasing two dynamic wrestlers exercising moderation — effortlessly moving from sequence to sequence. This match is a gentle reminder of an old adage: less is more.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5ib28VjI-k

(Jacob Fatu vs. John Hennigan for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Courtesy of: Major League Wrestling)

3. Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

MLW Fusion

November 18, 2020

Result: Jacob Fatu wins via Pinfall (Retains MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

Davey Boy Smith Jr. spent a significant amount of time in MLW, leading a revived version of the Hart Foundation with Brian Pillman Jr. (now known as Lexis King in NXT) and Teddy Hart.

During Fatu’s 818-day reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Smith Jr. challenged the “Samoan Werewolf” in a bout that demonstrated both wrestlers’ self-control.

Fatu is, in many ways, a Frankenstein’s monster of a wrestler; possessing the best qualities of his uncle, Umaga, and his cousin Jey Uso. Fatu’s powerful frame and raw strength belies his explosivity; allowing him to perform devastating pop-up Samoan Drops and handspring moonsaults with ridiculous ease.

In this contest against Davey Boy Smith Jr. however, Fatu exercised a great deal of restraint — methodically plotting a match around Smith Jr’s. injured back. With his movements labored, the veteran Smith Jr. slows the match down to a crawl. Fatu and Smith Jr’s back and forth affair ends with an impressive succession of moves from Fatu — stunning Smith Jr. with a superkick to the lower lumbar region, driving him onto his back with a Samoan Drop, and finishing Smith Jr. with a beautiful top rope moonsault. The combination is phenomenal, but even more impressive given the match’s pace.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSrNqWP0xLE

(Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Courtesy of: Major League Wrestling)

2. Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Ross Von Erich

MLW Fusion

September 9, 2019

Result: Jacob Fatu wins via Pinfall (Retains MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

If you are a fan of the movie, “The Iron Claw,” then you’ll be happy to learn that Kevin Von Erich’s sons, Ross and Marshall, had a successful stint in MLW as held that promotion’s World Tag-Team Titles. In this particular instance, Ross Von Erich was granted a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against Jacob Fatu.

Fatu is cast in a familiar role for a heel of his stature, accompanied by his conniving manager Josef Samael. Ross Von Erich, who is 80 pounds lighter than Fatu, struggled mightily to establish any semblance of an offense. By the time the Von Erich brother is finally able to mount a fiery comeback, outside interference derails his momentum; providing Fatu an opportunity to capitalize on Ross’ misfortune.

This portrayal of Fatu is how I foresee Levesque presenting the behemoth for the foreseeable future, physically dominating his opponents and running roughshod of the “SmackDown” roster.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=S5NvL4OmuSQ

(Jacob Fatu vs. Ross Von Erich. Courtesy of: Major League Wrestling)

1. Jacob Fatu (MLW World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Alexander Hammerstone (MLW National Openweight Champion)

MLW Fightland 2021

February 10, 2021

Result: Alexander Hammerstone wins via Pinfall (Wins MLW World Heavyweight Championship)

Alexander Hammerstone was a force of nature in MLW; a man as physically gifted as anyone in professional wrestling today. Hammerstone rose to prominence as the enforcer of Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s stable, the Dynasty. In MJF’s absence, the 250-pound behemoth climbed MLW’s ladder — becoming their inaugural National Openweight Champion.

While Jacob Fatu was dominating opponents in his reign as MLW World Heavyweight Champion, Hammerstone was forging his own path — bringing prestige to the National Openweight title. As Hammerstone’s prestige grew, the two wrestlers seemed destined to collide. Finally, Hammerstone earned his opportunity, winning MLW’s “BattleRiot III” — a 41-man battle royal, where the winner earns a shot at the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

At “Fightland 2021,” Hammerstone challenged Fatu in a winner-takes-all match — pitting the MLW World Heavyweight Champion versus the National Openweight Championship. This match was a tour de force from both men, pitting the “Samoan Werewolf” against a wrestler who can truly match his physical prowess.

This is the first installment in a phenomenal trilogy of matches between Fatu and Hammerstone, demonstrating how well Fatu can work with other wrestlers of comparable size and power — an important quality in main-event caliber WWE superstars.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVOBAUqVInM

(Jacob Fatu vs. Alexander Hammerstone. Courtesy of: Major League Wrestling)

After years of enjoying Fatu’s contributions to MLW, I am excited to see how the “Samoan Werewolf” is portrayed, both as an individual and an ensemble cast member in the ongoing Bloodline saga. Fatu is an extremely valuable asset to the WWE roster, who I am sure will become a defining figure for the “New Bloodline.”