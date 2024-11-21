Countries
Home George Mason rolls past Coppin State, 93-55
Basketball

George Mason rolls past Coppin State, 93-55

Chris Graham
Published date:
george mason
(© Postmodern Studio
– stock.adobe.com)

George Mason made quick work of Coppin State on its way to a 93-55 victory on Wednesday night.

The Patriots (3-3) shot a season-best 60.4 percent (32-of-53) and limited the Eagles to just 33.3 percent (19-of-57) on the night.

Grad student Zach Anderson tallied a season-best 21 points and knocked down a career-best seven three-pointers on nine attempts in the win.

With his 19th point of the game, Anderson reached 1,000 points for his career.

Junior Giovanni Emejuru added a season-best 21 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Emejuru made 8-of-9 attempts from the floor.

Senior Jalen Haynes chipped in 12 points and made 5-of-7 field goal attempts.

The Patriots wrap up their two-game homestand with a Saturday afternoon affair against Ferrum. Tip-off between the Patriots and Panthers is set for 2 p.m.

 

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

