Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news gas prices in several virginia communities now below 3 per gallon mark
News

Gas prices in several Virginia communities now below $3 per gallon mark

Chris Graham
Published:
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices in Virginia are where they were a year ago, after dropping 27 cents per gallon in the past month, according to AAA.

The average across Virginia is $3.21 a gallon, which is $1.65 per gallon down from the June 14 high of $4.86 per gallon.

From thinking we may hit $5 a gallon, a lot of motorists – in Waynesboro, as we’ve seen, and elsewhere – are already below the $3 a gallon mark, with prices expected to further decline.

There could be a bit of a slowdown in that respect with OPEC+ deciding over the weekend to make further cuts to production in an attempt to boost the global price of oil.

The 2 million barrel-per-day cut by OPEC+ represents about 2 percent of world demand, according to AAA.

In the here and now, U.S. domestic supply is on the increase, and that’s what is pushing the prices you’re paying at the pumper lower.

Ten states now have gas price average below $3 per gallon. Texas is the least expensive state in the country right now with an average of $2.78 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Several Virginia communities now have locality averages below $3 per gallon: Warren County ($2.90), Wythe County ($2.96), Alleghany County ($2.97), and Gloucester County ($2.97).

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but my maranthoning days are over. I'm also a progressive who voted for Biden, but we need another Democrat in 2024. (Sorry, Joe, and thanks.) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

politics

Herschel Walker actually conceded: How concession speeches can usher in political calm
Contributors
constitution

John Whitehead: The case that the Constitution has already been terminated
Chris Graham

Tor anyone to advocate terminating or suspending the Constitution is tantamount to a declaration of war.

health insurance

SCC: The time is now to shop for, enroll in health insurance coverage
Chris Graham

Virginia consumers can sign up for health insurance coverage or make changes to an existing plan now through HealthCare.gov in the open enrollment period that ends Jan. 15.

lgbtq+ court

Anti-LGBTQ+ group cries foul after Richmond restaurant cancels reservations
Chris Graham

Sentara awards more than $500,000 in local grant funding
Rebecca Barnabi
jayden gardner

Credit to JMU: Dukes give #3 UVA everything they could handle, and more
Scott German
George Mason

George Mason goes into final exam break with 67-54 win over Maryland-Eastern Shore
Chris Graham