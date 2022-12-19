Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news gas back below 3 a gallon in virginia diesel should be heading down soon as well
News & Views

Gas back below $3 a gallon in Virginia: Diesel should be heading down soon as well

Chris Graham
Published:
gas
(© Daniel Thornberg – stock.adobe.com)

Patrick De Haan at GasBuddy told us weeks ago that gas would be below $3 a gallon by Christmas, and, crikey, he’s right.

GasBuddy has the average for a gallon of gas in Virginia at $2.99 a gallon on Monday morning, down 11.5 cents a gallon over the past week.

That’s 18.7 cents a gallon lower than last year at this time.

The cheapest gas station in Virginia this morning has its gallon at $2.53

Nationally, the average is still at $3.09 a gallon, 20 cents a gallon lower than the week leading into Christmas last year.

The memories of near-$5 a gallon gas from earlier in the year are still somewhat fresh, of course.

“The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago, and heading into Christmas travel week, is at its lowest in a year and a half, saving Americans some $750 million every day,” said De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The downward pressure may soon run out of steam, according to De Haan, who notes oil prices have bottomed out in the $70 per barrel range, and aren’t likely to get lower.

“But while the declines for gasoline may fade, diesel prices still have considerable ground to cover, and could fall another 50 cents or more in the weeks ahead,” De Haan said.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.77 per gallon this morning, according to GasBuddy.

Lower prices for diesel should have impact on prices at grocery stores and other retail outlets, which would be welcome news.

“Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, which could certainly boost economic sentiment going forward,” De Haan said.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

broadband internet

Having trouble with your broadband? Tell the FCC to get skippy with it
Chris Graham
Washington Commanders

Commanders, with no help from the refs, fall to the G-Men, putting playoff hopes on dimmer
Chris Graham

Washington had several chances to take the rematch with the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

basketball

JMU scores 65 in the first half, romps past awful Long Island U., 115-79
Chris Graham

JMU had 65 points by halftime against overmatched Long Island on Sunday, on the way to a 115-79 win.

Virginia Tech women’s basketbal

Women’s Basketball: #5 Notre Dame outduels #6 Virginia Tech in ACC clash, 63-52
Chris Graham
dustin butler

Odd circumstances surround missing person report in Rockbridge County
Chris Graham
fire

Historic home catches fire in Downtown Staunton: Two injuries, extensive damage
Chris Graham
uva basketball

Women’s Basketball: Virginia improves to 12-0 with 84-28 rout of Morgan State
Chris Graham