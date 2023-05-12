FredNats drop 4-3 final to Carolina Mudcats

The Carolina Mudcats picked up their first win of the series, 4-3, on Thursday over the FredNats.

Carolina scored in the bottom of the first, as Riley Cornelio struggled to command the strike zone. After a pair of walks and a sacrifice fly, Kaylan Nicasia scored from third on a wild pitch.

But in the top half of the second, Brady House opened things up for the FredNats, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, with a double. Elijah Green pushed House to third base with a fielder’s choice ground out. Branden Boissiere continued his hot stretch with a first-pitch RBI single back up the middle to tie the game at 1-1.

The FredNat bullpen held the game at 1-1 til the bottom of the fifth, which began with a pair of singles from Nicasia and Luis Lara. A sac fly allowed Nicasia to take third, where he scored on an E4 to give the Mudcats a 2-1 lead. Later in the frame, Jace Avina connected on a two-run homer, giving Carolina a 4-1 edge.

Fredericksburg did not let that lead stand for long. In the top of the sixth, Armando Cruz, Brenner Cox, and Johnathon Thomas all walked to load the bases. Cortland Lawson then drilled a ball off the wall in left-center field to drive in two runs, but the Freddies could not add anything more in the frame.

Will Rudy got the win, while Chase Costello locked down a save, and Luke Young took the loss.

Pablo Aldonis gets the ball for Fredericksburg tomorrow evening, against Aidan Maldonado, in a 7 p.m. start.