Frederick County: Renaissance Drive to fully open to traffic on, near Friday

Route 873 (Renaissance Drive) in Frederick County is scheduled to fully open to traffic on or about Friday, July 18.

The two-lane roadway previously connected Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) and Route 1129 (Prosperity Drive). The new half-mile section extends further west between Prosperity Drive and Route 651 (Shady Elm Road). The new section includes an at-grade crossing of the CSX railway.

The Renaissance Drive extension is administered by Frederick County, funded partly by the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Revenue Sharing program. As part of the project, the railroad crossing on nearby Route 649 (Springdale Road) will be closed starting July 18. Route 649 will have a dead end on both sides of the rail line.

The eastern end of Renaissance Drive meets Route 11 at a signalized intersection. The western end of Renaissance Drive stops at a T-intersection with Shady Elm Road. Motorists should be alert for traffic-pattern changes.

The opening date for Renaissance Drive and the closing date for the Route 649 railroad crossing are subject to change.

All work is weather permitting.