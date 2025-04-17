Home Forest Service: Browns Creek fire spans 63 acres, 50 percent contained
Virginia

Forest Service: Browns Creek fire spans 63 acres, 50 percent contained

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Browns Creek fire wildfire
(© yelantsevv – stock.adobe.com)

Nearly 50 personnel are on the scene of a fire near the Lynchburg Reservoir in Amherst County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Browns Creek fire is approximately 63 acres and 50 percent contained.

There are 48 personnel on scene with two bulldozers and three type six engines.

The Forest Service is working with Amherst County Fire and EMS, Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

For more information on the Browns Creek fire, visit to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

goochland county accident
Virginia

Goochland County: Large tree on I-64 falls on tractor trailer, kills driver

Crystal Graham
staunton rally16
Local, Politics

Staunton: Local Democrats schedule follow-up protest rally, this one focused on Ben Cline

Chris Graham

Congress is on vacation, on your dime, meaning, Ben Cline has no excuse to not be holding a town hall somewhere in the far-flung Sixth District.

federal funding freeze money cash frozen budget
Football

Scott German: What’s behind the NCAA curtain?

Scott German

It was only a matter of time before college athletes challenged the NCAA’s eligibility rules. Kids at Duke and UNC are teaming up to start the lawsuits.

climate change
Government, Politics

Judge awards injunction to clean energy grant recipients, unfreezes federal funding

Rebecca Barnabi
road work
Virginia

Alleghany County: VDOT delays signal installation on Route 42 over railroad

Rebecca Barnabi
football
Education, Football, Local

SAW public schools agree to kickstart middle school football program

Rebecca Barnabi
waynesboro
Education, Local

Waynesboro School Board approves construction contract for WHS renovations

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status