Nearly 50 personnel are on the scene of a fire near the Lynchburg Reservoir in Amherst County.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Browns Creek fire is approximately 63 acres and 50 percent contained.

There are 48 personnel on scene with two bulldozers and three type six engines.

The Forest Service is working with Amherst County Fire and EMS, Pedlar Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Forestry.

For more information on the Browns Creek fire, visit to the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest website.