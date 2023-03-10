Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news five star finish virginia deals north carolina crucial loss 68 59 in acc quarterfinals
Sports

Five-star finish: Virginia deals North Carolina crucial loss 68-59 in ACC quarterfinals

Scott German
Published:
kadin shedrick
Photo: ACC/Jaylynn Nash

The Virginia-North Carolina rubber match went to Virginia with a late knockout punch to the face of the Tar Heels, 68-59, that in all likelihood will send UNC packing for the wrong postseason tournament.

Carolina, sitting on the outside looking in as far as the NCAA Tournament is concerned, needed at minimum an ACC Tournament championship game appearance to go dancing. With Thursday’s loss here in the raucous Greensboro Coliseum, the Tar Heels appear headed to the NIT.

Reece Beekman had 15 points, five assists and five steals for the second-seeded Cavaliers (24-6), who finally wrestled away control of the game with a huge 9-0 run in the final two minutes after UNC had sliced a 10-point deficit to 57-55 as the Carolina fan base erupted.

Much of the Cavaliers’ final production came at the foul line, where Virginia made 9-of-10 as UNC ran out of gas.

Virginia big man Kadin Shedrick put the final touches on the win, swatting away RJ Davis’ driving layup at one end and then sprinting down the floor to take a feed from Armaan Franklin for a two-handed flush with 27 seconds left.

Yep, Kadin Shedrick, who did not play in Virginia’s two previous games, five blocked shots while being pressed into a larger role due to a season-ending injury to starting forward Ben Vander Plas.

UNC built an early 13-9 lead, but UVA responded with an 11-0 run to capture the lead, a lead that would stand to the end of the game.

Beekman’s aggressive first half, with 11 points and three assists, ignited the Cavaliers to get out in front before halftime. UVA led by as many as eight in the opening half, but a late 6-0 counter by Carolina narrowed the deficit to 25-24 at the break.

The second half was where the fun began for the Cavaliers.

North Carolina nearly erased Virginia’s lead multiple times in the second half, but never did. At each of those moments, the UNC faithful made their presence known.

But every time the lead dwindled, the Cavaliers had an answer.

And multiple UVA players did their part.

Jayden Gardner led Virginia with a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Seemingly every time Carolina appeared destined to take the lead, Gardner provided the momentum breaker.

Gardner had 13 second-half points.

Virginia’s methodical approach and pinpoint ball-handling gave UNC fits. UVA, recognizing that North Carolina center Armando Bacot was hobbling with an ankle injury, began pounding the ball inside. A thunderous dunk by Shedrick with 11:25 left put the Cavaliers up 44-37, and the blueprint was obvious for the rest of the game.

After Virginia’s loss in Chapel Hill just 12 days ago, the remainder of the season was cloudy. Previously losing at Boston College before the UNC loss, the Cavaliers didn’t appear overly competitive. In fact, it was the Duke game on Feb. 11 that UVA had last played a solid game.

Fast forward to tonight here in Greensboro, and Virginia has sealed the defensive leaks, altered the lineups significantly, especially down low, and the team has that familiar look again.

And now back to Kadin Shedrick.

Tonight against the athletically gifted Tar Heels, Shedrick had perhaps the turnaround performance that will go down in Cavalier history.

Shedrick had not played since that last game against UNC nearly two weeks ago. In fact, Shedrick had played only more than 15 minutes once in the last 15 games.

Tonight, when he was called on, he answered. In 19 minutes, he scored four points and made himself a defensive force with the five blocks while playing with four fouls. Some of the fouls were questionable, but that’s life playing a game against North Carolina in the state of North Carolina.

Tonight, Shedrick answered the call. And for UNC, that may prove fatal.

Scott German

Scott German

Scott German covers UVA Athletics for AFP, and is the co-host of “Street Knowledge” podcasts focusing on UVA Athletics with AFP editor Chris Graham. Scott has been around the ‘Hoos his whole life. As a reporter, he was on site for UVA basketball’s Final Fours, in 1981 and 1984, and has covered UVA football in bowl games dating back to its first, the 1984 Peach Bowl.

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

kadin shedrick
Sports

Virginia tops UNC in road game at the ACC Tournament: Five observations

Chris Graham
kadin shedrick
Sports

Virginia pulls away late, wins 68-59 win UNC to advance to ACC Tournament semifinals

Chris Graham

North Carolina cut a 10-point deficit to two with 1:59 to go. Virginia closed the Heels’ NCAA Tournament hopes with defense and free throws.

Culture, Local

‘We’re telling a real story:’ ShenanArts presents ‘The Sound of Music’

Rebecca Barnabi

The cheerful music, the sweeping landscape, the love between a woman and a man. "The Sound of Music" comes to ShenanArts.

George Mason
Sports

George Mason’s season ends with 82-54 loss to Saint Louis in A-10 quarters

Chris Graham
ben vander plas
Sports

Virginia grad senior Ben Vander Plas out for the season with fractured right hand

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Richmond Police identify three victims in three separate homicide cases

Crystal Graham
kyle filipowski
Sports

Pair of 12-0 runs pushes Duke past Pitt: Blue Devils advance to ACC Tournament semis

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy