Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia
ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?
Football, Podcasts, Sports

ESPN FPI Forecast: Is Virginia headed toward a 1-11 finish to its 2023 season?

Chris Graham
Published date:
kobe pace
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia, 1-5 at the midway point to its 2023 season, has, on its second-half schedule, games with three teams in this week’s AP Top 25, one that was just knocked out of the national rankings, and the two Techs.

Today we turn to our friends at the ESPN Football Power Index, the dreaded (by the ACC Network’s Mark Packer, anyway) FPI, for guidance on how those games might go, and thus what we might be able to expect in terms of a final record for our Cavaliers for the season.

Saddle up.

And no, this is not going to be fun.

Chris Graham on UVA Football

First, this weekend, at North Carolina, which is at 6-0 and ranked 10th nationally.

FPI gives the Tar Heels a 94.3 percent win probability.

We’ll go ahead and count this one as a loss, for the purposes of our analysis.

Next weekend, Virginia heads to Miami, which is currently on a two-game bender, including a beatdown in Chapel Hill and an inexplicable last-minute loss at home to Georgia Tech.

FPI has Miami at a 93.6 percent win probability.

That feels a bit high, honestly, considering the way the ‘Canes played in the loss to Georgia Tech and then this past weekend at UNC, but we’ll go with a loss, though tighter than the win probability would suggest.

The weekend of Nov. 4, Virginia gets Georgia Tech at home, which will be nice, playing at home, for the first time in nearly a month.

FPI has the Ramblin’ Wreck at a 66.9 percent win probability.

Should we put this one into the toss-up category?

(Checks notes, Bowling Green beat GT by 11 in Atlanta.)

Sure, why not.

Then it’s back on the road at Louisville, ranked 21st in this week’s AP poll, though the Cardinals are coming off an ugly 38-21 loss to one-win Pitt this past weekend.

FPI’s current calculus: 90.4 percent chance of a Louisville win.

Duke is next. The Blue Devils are 5-1 and ranked 16th in this week’s poll.

The L was a last-minute defeat to Notre Dame, which just waxed Southern Cal.

FPI: Duke, 87.9 percent.

The season finale is the other Tech, Virginia Tech, at home, two days after Thanksgiving.

The Hokies looked god-awful early on, but they’ve won two of their last three, beating Pitt and Wake Forest by double-digits, sandwiched around a 39-17 loss to #4 Florida State.

Which means, dammit, they’re playing well.

FPI has them at a 66.2 percent win probability.

Remember that the Hokies have won something like 99 of the last 100 in this series, and that a lot of those have been when the teams were even strength, some of those in years when Virginia was clearly better.

When you look at the final six through the eyes of FPI, then, ugh.

Virginia’s best win probability is in the range of 33-ish percent in the games with the Techs, both of which are at home.

The other games are, on paper, squash matches.

Best case looks to be 3-9.

FPI projects 2-10, so, the computer is thinking Virginia sneaks a win against one of the Techs.

If things go according to the projections, though, 1-11 is staring us straight in the face.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Texts between Augusta County BOS members paint new picture of March 20 closed session
2 Waynesboro explores music-venue noise; silent disco planned at The Foundry
3 New York man charged in attempted carjacking of truck driver on Interstate 81
4 Latest on Naseem Roulack: VADOC officers were literally asleep as inmate escaped
5 Update: Missing Grottoes man located, safely, according to Aware Foundation

Latest News

handcuffs police arrest
Local, Police

Harrisonburg: Arrest made for sexual battery in Hillandale Park Sunday night

Crystal Graham
earthquake seismograph weather
Local, Weather

Unknown noise solved: USGS reports 2.2 magnitude earthquake in Stuarts Draft

Crystal Graham

The U.S. Geological Survey website shows that the sound heard yesterday at 6:19 p.m. in southern Augusta County registered as a 2.2 magnitude earthquake.

Schools, Virginia

UMW college admissions experts offer tips for students applying

Rebecca Barnabi

University of Mary Washington’s Melissa Yakabouski and Sarah Lindberg reveal ways to take the stress out of the college admissions process.

acc football
Football, Sports

ACC Power Rankings Week 7: The ACC landscape through seven weeks of the season 

Scott German
sam hunt outskirts
Arts & Culture, Local

Sam Hunt ‘Outskirts’ tour to conclude at JPJ in Charlottesville on April 13

Crystal Graham
image of lit bomb
Local, Police

Loud noises heard in southern Augusta County Sunday; cause not found

Crystal Graham
acc
Football, Sports

Virginia Tech DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland honored among ACC Football Players of the Week

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy