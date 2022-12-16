Menu
Elon Musk can’t ban us from Twitter: Because we’d already quit

Chris Graham
(© natanaelginting – stock.adobe.com)

Pandering Twit Elon Musk is now down to the level of banning journos from Twitter because he doesn’t like them reporting on how he’s running the social media site into the ground.

We saw this coming a few weeks ago, which is why we deleted our accounts – not in protest, just in a nod to reality.

Twitter was something that we felt we had to do, because its reputation has long been that it’s the place that news outlets had to be.

Thing was, our analytics didn’t show that to be the case for us.

Twitter, dating back a year, drives 1.5 percent of our traffic, well behind NewsBreakApp, SmartNews and Facebook, which combined account for 76.8 percent of our page views.

The only thing that we seemed to get out of Twitter is the occasional complaint from a non-reader bringing up issue with a headline on a story that they didn’t intend to click on because it might tell them that what they saw on ‘Tucker Carlson” or NewsMax wasn’t the truth.

And this was with us putting tons of effort into Twitter – posting links to every news story, doing live blogs during sporting events, and Twitter Spaces for readers.

Musk, donning the cloak of political agnostic, clearly intends to turn Twitter into a new, improved version of 4chan, and as that became clear to us, we decided, nah, not something we need to be a part of.

He’s the one who overbid $44 billion for the right to light Twitter on fire, so it’s not that we have any hard feelings, in the spirit of, a fool and his money, soon parted.

It is amusing to us that people who we have to assume aren’t getting any more benefit professionally than we did from being on Twitter are crying foul on Musk for removing them from his platform.

They should be thanking him for giving them back the time that they spend in the various rabbit holes that living on Twitter 24/7 brings to you.

It’s my assumption that somebody enterprising will come up with the “next Twitter,” whatever that is, and whatever form it will take, to give those of us in the chattering classes a place to be able to share whatever is on our minds while we’re supposed to be working.

I hope it takes them a while, because I’m kind of liking not having to dodge the stupid land mines laid by trolls who have nothing better to do until mom brings them dinner down in their basement incel bachelor pad.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

