Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news eighth ranked virginia tech brings home programs first acc tournament championship
Sports

Eighth-ranked Virginia Tech brings home program’s first ACC Tournament championship

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech acc
Graphic: ACC

Virginia Tech defeated Louisville, 75-67, in the ACC Tournament title game on Sunday to win the program’s first ACC title.

The eighth-ranked Hokies (27-4) got 25 points from Georgia Amoore, and two-time league player of the year Elizabeth Kitley added 20 points for the Hokies, who have now won 11 straight.

Virginia Tech turned its first trip to the ACC title game into a strong finishing act, pushing to a double-digit lead before halftime and keeping the Cardinals at arm’s distance the rest of the way to cap a tournament where the Hokies rarely trailed in three games.

Before Sunday, the Hokies had been as far as the ACC semifinals only once since joining the league for the 2004-05 season — and that came last year. Now they’re celebrating a milestone victory under seventh-year coach Kenny Brooks, who has built this program to the top of the league.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” Brooks said on the court as his players celebrated in front of Hokies fans.

When the horn finally sounded, Kitley and Kayana Traylor skipped to midcourt to meet the rushing mob of players and coaches from the Hokies sideline headed for a midcourt celebration as the streamers and confetti dropped from the Greensboro Coliseum rafters.

Amoore earned MVP honors of the tournament, while Taylor Soule was soon taking photos of teammates lining up to pose with the championship trophy. A bit later, she stood on the stage choking back tears while teammate Clara Ford — who had transferred with her from Boston College — had her arm around her.

“I’m proud,” Soule said through the tears.

While Amoore and Kitley led the offense, the Hokies got a vital second-half spark from Soule, who had all 13 of her points after halftime, including nine in the third quarter, with multiple finishes in the paint as the Hokies poked and probed the Cardinals’ trapping pressure.

Chrislyn Carr scored 27 points to lead fourth-seeded Louisville (23-11), which fell behind by 13 in the first half as Amoore and Kitley got going. The Cardinals got no closer than seven points after halftime until the frantic final seconds.

Louisville made its closest push in the frantic final seconds to within 73-67 on Merissah Russell’s three-pointer with 28 seconds left. But Kitley hit two critical free throws with 15.1 seconds to go that pushed the lead back to eight for what turned out to be the final margin.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Embattled Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood has his supporters: Who are they?
2 Parents raise issue with SDHS girls basketball coach’s Three Percenters tattoo
3 Waynesboro had a day shelter for the homeless; it was shut down due to zoning
4 Waynesboro renters living with mold, leaks afraid to report conditions, fear retaliation
5 Dear Mr. Buttigieg: Hate is not a Waynesboro value, no matter what our vice mayor says

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

Another banner for the rafters: Tony Bennett wanted his guys to celebrate ACC title

Chris Graham
Mildred Posada Montalvo
Virginia

Chesterfield County Police lead search for missing teen

Chris Graham

The Chesterfield County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old.

police investigation
Local

Teen charged with second-degree murder in shooting at Charlottesville supermarket

Chris Graham

A 17-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder in a shooting at a Charlottesville supermarket on Saturday.

Thomas Jefferson UVA
Local

Bert Ellis offers ‘apology’ for insults of UVA board, administrators revealed in texts

Chris Graham
volunteer group
U.S./World

Adult summer service opportunities to address environment, disaster response, more

Crystal Graham
department of defense
Perspectives

It is long past time to really pare down the Department of Defense budget

Tom H. Hastings
climate change
Perspectives

Climate News Roundup: Sixth warmest January on record in Lower 48

Earl Zimmerman

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy