Educating effective communicators: VBOE to hold public hearings in February on English SOLs

The Virginia Board of Education will hold a series of public hearings on the proposed 2024 English Standards of Learning throughout the Commonwealth in February.

The 2024 English Standards of Learning identify the essential content, processes and skills for each grade level and subject courses, as well as include the foundational skills in grades K-8 to align with the Virginia Literacy Act and ensure evidence-based literacy instruction for Virginia’s youngest learners.

The proposed 2024 English Standards of Learning can be accessed on the Virginia Department of Education’s website. Public comment regarding the proposed 2024 English Standards of Learning may be offered through public hearings or public comment through the Virginia Department of Education website until March 1, 2024.

Each in-person public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration of speakers will begin at 6:10 p.m. Speakers will have three minutes to speak and should bring copies of their comments for the Board of Education. Virtual public hearings will be held at a variety of times to accommodate public participation. In case of inclement weather, in-person hearings will transition to virtual and notice will be given and registration links provided on the Review and Revision of the 2017 English SOL page.

Public hearings will be held at:

Monday, February 5, 2024

In-Person 6:30 p.m.

Robert Russa Moton Museum Auditorium

900 Griffin Boulevard

Farmville, VA

Virtual 6:30 p.m.

Registration Link

Virtual 9:00 a.m.

Registration Link

In-Person 6:30 p.m.

Christopher Newport University

Torggler Fine Arts Center, Room 102

Newport News, VA

In-Person 6:30 p.m.

James Madison University

Memorial Hall Room 6110

395 S. High Street

Harrisonburg, VA

Virtual 11:30 a.m.

Registration Link

In-Person 6:30 p.m.

Thomas R. Fulgham Conference Center

Chesterfield Career & Technical Center

13900 Hull Street

Midlothian, VA

Southwest Higher Education Center

Executive Auditorium

1 Partnership Circle

Abingdon, VA

February 22, 2024

Virtual 11:30 a.m.

Registration Link

In-Person 6:30 p.m.

Laurel Ridge Community College

Barkman Family Conference Center, Hazel Hall

Warrenton, VA

The proposed revised standards are more rigorous and coherent than the existing standards to help ensure every student is prepared to be an effective communicator in our increasingly complex world and ready for success in college and career. Designed to inspire learners to embrace the joy of unlocking new knowledge, worlds and experiences, the standards expose students to a wide variety of genre, authors and great works, with a focus on ensuring every child is reading by 3rd grade on or above grade level.