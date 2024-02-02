Countries

Educating effective communicators: VBOE to hold public hearings in February on English SOLs
Schools, Virginia

Educating effective communicators: VBOE to hold public hearings in February on English SOLs

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
reading
(© Sergey Nivens – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Board of Education will hold a series of public hearings on the proposed 2024 English Standards of Learning throughout the Commonwealth in February.

The 2024 English Standards of Learning identify the essential content, processes and skills for each grade level and subject courses, as well as include the foundational skills in grades K-8 to align with the Virginia Literacy Act and ensure evidence-based literacy instruction for Virginia’s youngest learners.

The proposed 2024 English Standards of Learning can be accessed on the Virginia Department of Education’s website. Public comment regarding the proposed 2024 English Standards of Learning may be offered through public hearings or public comment through the Virginia Department of Education website until March 1, 2024.

Each in-person public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration of speakers will begin at 6:10 p.m. Speakers will have three minutes to speak and should bring copies of their comments for the Board of Education. Virtual public hearings will be held at a variety of times to accommodate public participation. In case of inclement weather, in-person hearings will transition to virtual and notice will be given and registration links provided on the Review and Revision of the 2017 English SOL page.

Public hearings will be held at:

  • Monday, February 5, 2024
    In-Person 6:30 p.m.
    Robert Russa Moton Museum Auditorium
    900 Griffin Boulevard
    Farmville, VA
  • Tuesday, February 6, 2024
    Virtual 6:30 p.m.
    Registration Link
  • Monday, February 12, 2024
    Virtual 9:00 a.m.
    Registration Link
  • February 13, 2024
    In-Person 6:30 p.m.
    Christopher Newport University
    Torggler Fine Arts Center, Room 102
    Newport News, VA
  • February 15, 2024
    In-Person 6:30 p.m.
    James Madison University
    Memorial Hall Room 6110
    395 S. High Street
    Harrisonburg, VA
  • February 16, 2024
    Virtual 11:30 a.m.
    Registration Link
  • February 20, 2024
    In-Person 6:30 p.m.
    Thomas R. Fulgham Conference Center
    Chesterfield Career & Technical Center
    13900 Hull Street
    Midlothian, VA
  • February 21, 2024 In-Person 6:30 p.m.
    Southwest Higher Education Center
    Executive Auditorium
    1 Partnership Circle
    Abingdon, VA
  • February 22, 2024
    Virtual 11:30 a.m.
    Registration Link
  • February 26, 2024
    In-Person 6:30 p.m.
    Laurel Ridge Community College
    Barkman Family Conference Center, Hazel Hall
    Warrenton, VA

The proposed revised standards are more rigorous and coherent than the existing standards to help ensure every student is prepared to be an effective communicator in our increasingly complex world and ready for success in college and career. Designed to inspire learners to embrace the joy of unlocking new knowledge, worlds and experiences, the standards expose students to a wide variety of genre, authors and great works, with a focus on ensuring every child is reading by 3rd grade on or above grade level.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

