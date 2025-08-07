A fatal single-vehicle crash is under investigation after a truck on Route 13 in Northampton County struck a tree on Tuesday.

The driver of the truck, Joseph L. Dunton, 61, of Cape Charles, suffered serious injuries and died later at an area hospital.

The crash occurred on Aug. 5 at approximately 5:41 p.m. Dunton’s Ford F-150 was heading northbound near Cobbs Station Road when it went off the right side of the road, according to Virginia State Police.

The Eastern Shore crash remains under investigation.