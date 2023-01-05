Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news duquesne gets out to big lead then has to hold on for 79 70 win over vcu
Sports

Duquesne gets out to big lead, then has to hold on for 79-70 win over VCU

Chris Graham
Published:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

Brandon Johns Jr. scored a career-high 22 points for VCU, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Rams out from under a big early deficit in a 79-70 loss at Duquesne.

Johns poured in 18 of his 22 points in the second half as the Rams (10-5, 1-1 A-10) mounted a comeback effort. He connected on 9-of-12 attempts from the field, including 2-of-3 from the 3-point line. He also corralled six rebounds

Jamir Watkins added 18 points and four rebounds.

Jimmy Clark III led Duquesne with a career-high 26 points. Dae Dae Grant and R.J. Gunn added 13 apiece.

Duquesne buried seven first-half three-pointers on the way to a 37-22 halftime lead. The Dukes led by as many as 22 points following a Gunn three that made it 35-13 with 6:41 remaining in the period.

VCU came out of the locker room in the second half swinging. Johns and senior forward David Shriver drilled back-to-back three-pointers to spark a 9-2 VCU run that cut the Duquesne lead to seven, at 42-35, with 15:29 remaining.

The Rams closed the gap to seven on two other occasions, but each time, the Dukes had an answer. A Tevin Brewer steal set up a fast break bucket by Clark to give Duquesne a 54-45 lead with 12:07 on the clock, and the Rams spent the majority of the rest of the evening trying to climb out of a double-digit hole.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

George Mason

George Mason drops 73-69 decision at St. Bonaventure in A-10 play
Chris Graham
pottery

Shenandoah Valley pottery collection on display at Bridgewater College
Crystal Graham

An exhibition of pottery created in the Shenandoah Valley will be on display at Bridgewater College from Monday, Jan. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 8.

tired doctor covid

All in: Caregivers initiative aims to prevent burnout, help heath workers feel supported in Virginia
Crystal Graham

A new statewide initiative aims to help protect the mental and emotional well-being of healthcare workers.

Municipal animal shelter to move to Verona Elementary School in 2024
Rebecca Barnabi
Washington Commanders

Rivera reverses course, now going with Sam Howell at QB for Sunday’s Commanders finale
Chris Graham
staunton

City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
Chris Graham
reece beekman

Observations from Virginia’s 68-65 loss at Pitt: Two BVPs, Reece needs to take over
Chris Graham