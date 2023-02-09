Duke x-factor Dereck Lively presents Virginia with another ‘big’ challenge

Duke suffered an 81-59 clobbering Monday to Miami. The Blue Devils were bad in about every aspect of the contest, except one key component: 7’1” center Dereck Lively II. Lively was the lone bright spot for Duke in South Florida.

And that presents another huge challenge for Virginia as the Cavaliers are set to welcome the Blue Devils to John Paul Jones Arena Saturday for a 4 p.m. tipoff.

Against the Hurricanes, Lively, the former No. 1 high school prospect, per ESPN, scored 11 points, matching his season high, and added six rebounds and five blocks.

If you watched the UNC-Duke game last Saturday, you witnessed Lively having his coming-out-party as he had an imposing game against the Tar Heels, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking eight shots.

Lively seems to be hitting his stride at the right time.

Virginia did an excellent job of shutting down NC State’s mammoth 6’9’’, 275-pound center DJ Burns (ask UVA’s Jaden Gardner about the weight) with quick, effective double-teams. Lively, however, is much quicker, and that tactic could give Duke some good looks at the basket.

Dominating the inside is what the Blue Devils will need from Lively on Saturday.

Backcourt matchups will be entertaining

Virginia will try to build on Tuesday’s comfortable 63-50 win in JPJ over No. 22 NC State. Guard play was again a catalyst for the Cavaliers offense, and a huge part of the teams surge up the conference leaderboard.

Reece Beekman’s NBA stock continues to soar, with him now averaging 10.2 points on 44.7 percent shooting. The Beekman-Kihei Clark duo is quickly becoming a tough out, but the pair will have their plates full as they take on the primary backcourt of Jeremy Roach and Tyrese Proctor for Duke.

Beekman is coming off back-to-back 15-point games against State and Virginia Tech.

On Thursday, Duke coach Jon Scheyer said the lack of intensity against Miami was disappointing and cannot repeat itself against Virginia.

“We just didn’t match the intensity level we had Saturday (vs. UNC) on Monday against Miami, and that’s something we have to correct before playing Virginia,” said Scheyer.

Scheyer said he expected Lively to continue his progression, but thought his backcourt could be key.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the country who shares and distributes the ball better than Jeremy (Roach), and that good ball movement is critical against a team like Virginia,” Scheyer said.

Scheyer noted that having Lively as a rim protector has forced teams to change their personnel and game styles.

“Dereck has certainly given us a boost. He alters the way our opponents have attacked the basket,” added Scheyer.

On the loss at Miami, Scheyer said it was a reminder. “You have to learn how to move on between games, we obviously didn’t do that well between Carolina and Miami.”

An emotional letdown after a Duke vs. UNC game is never a surprise. It wasn’t unexpected that the Blue Devils had issues against Miami, which has had terrific guard play this season.

While Lively may be Duke’s x-factor against UVA, it could very well come down to a battle of backcourts on Saturday.