Drug Take Back Day allows opportunity to dispose of unwanted drugs

The U.S. Department of Justice and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s next National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday. A number of law enforcement agencies throughout the region are participating in the event with drop-off locations.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Unused prescription drugs thrown in the trash can be retrieved and abused or illegally sold. Flushing prescription drugs can harm aquatic life and humans, as many of these compounds can wind up in drinking water.

This service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

More information

Any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications, vape pens, and e-cigarettes will be accepted.

Remove any identifying information from medication bottles.

Remove batteries from e-cigarettes and vape devices.

All medications will be handled properly destroyed.

Medical waste from commercial organizations will not be accepted.

Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs.

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container. The cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

Drop-off locations

Albemarle County: Albemarle County Police Department Headquarters, 1600 5th St., Charlottesville, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Albemarle County Police Department Headquarters, 1600 5th St., Charlottesville, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Augusta County: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Charlottesville: Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, patient transport area in back of hospital, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Charlottesville City Hall Annex, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, patient transport area in back of hospital, 500 Martha Jefferson Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Charlottesville City Hall Annex, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crozet: Crozet Family Medicine, 1646 Park Ridge Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Crozet Family Medicine, 1646 Park Ridge Drive, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Harrisonburg: Community Service Board partners at Burgess Shopping Center between Walmart and Home Depot , or Futuro Latino in the parking lot of CVS, 1100 South High Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Community Service Board partners at Burgess Shopping Center between Walmart and Home Depot , or Futuro Latino in the parking lot of CVS, 1100 South High Street, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rockingham County: Shenandoah Heritage Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Shenandoah Heritage Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Staunton: 851 Statler Blvd (parking lot beside Augusta Health Urgent Care), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

851 Statler Blvd (parking lot beside Augusta Health Urgent Care), 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Waynesboro: Martins Grocery, 437 Tiffany Drive, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take Back Day has removed more than 8,300 tons of medication from circulation since its inception.

For more information, visit https://www.dea.gov/takebackday