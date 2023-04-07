Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
newsdont let warmer weather fool you chance of frost extends through april 24
Local

Don’t let warmer weather fool you; chance of frost extends through April 24

Crystal Graham
Published date:
spring flowers with frost
(© candy1812 – stock.adobe.com)

While temperatures have been above normal this week, the weekend is shaping up to be a different story.

Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Thomas Kines said “there is a risk of frost on Saturday night.”

In some areas, he said, temperatures could drop into the 20s.

Brrrr.

“Hopefully the frost doesn’t keep the Easter Bunny away,” Kines said.

He also said there is a risk of light frost on Sunday and Monday night.

“We should remain frost free after Monday night for an extended period,” Kines said, “with high temperatures well into the 70s to near 80.”

But even with this warmer weather, it doesn’t look like the area is out of the woods yet as far as cold weather.

After this weekend, the next chance of frost could be sometime the week of April 19-24.

Kines said there is a 30 percent chance of a lighter frost with lows in the 30-32 degree range one or two nights during that week.

However, Hines said, temperatures after this weekend will likely average near to a little bit above normal. And, he said, for summer, it “looks like temperatures averaging near normal and rainfall a little above normal.”

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Charlottesville woman, mother of two, arrested on child porn, child sex charges
2 William Perry Elementary partners with national program to bring life skills to girls
3 PVCC announces scholarship for student who died by gun violence in Charlottesville
4 Virginia big man transfer Kadin Shedrick appears to be headed to, gasp, Duke
5 Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Latest News

military
Virginia

While serving the country, military members had cars towed, illegally auctioned

Crystal Graham
norfolk
Virginia

Norfolk looks to nearby Hampton to find next Chief of Police

Crystal Graham

The City of Norfolk has chosen Mark Talbot to serve as the next Chief of Police beginning May 1.

rite aid scottsville grand opening
Virginia

Scottsville Rite Aid opening marks third small-format store in Virginia

Crystal Graham

Rite Aid Corporation opened a pharmacy in Scottsville as part of a pilot program to improve access for pharmacy services in underserved communities.

Sarah Bierle
Culture

Historian to lead walking discussion tour on Battle of New Market

Crystal Graham
COVID-19
Local

UVA Health to make masks (mostly) optional, visitation policies back to normal

Crystal Graham
tony elliott
Sports

Virginia needs to cancel its football season opener in openly racist Tennessee

Chris Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
Culture

New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day April 29

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy