Dominion Energy: Trump tariffs will cost you on your electricity bill

Chris Graham
The Trump tariffs are going to increase your electricity bill, because they’re going to push the cost on a Dominion Energy offshore wind project up, in the area of $640 million beyond amended projections.

We get this word from Dominion Energy CEO Bob Blue, who went over the cost overruns on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project on a conference call on Monday.

You have to think, of course, that Donald Trump, who doesn’t like “windmills,” because of the wind turbines located near his oceanside golf course in Scotland, which he has complained, for years, are ruining the property value for his golf course, doesn’t give a fig.

The Trump administration has gone out of its way to block future wind energy projects, because his benefactors aren’t wind people – it’s the fossil-fuel people who help fund his grift.

The MAGAs repeat the nonsense from their friends in fossil fuel about how wind farms only work when the wind is blowing.

Seems that these folks haven’t zeroed in on the concept of, and it’s not a novel concept, batteries – as in, batteries can be used to store energy produced by wind turbines.

It’s hard to imagine that they don’t actually know about batteries.

They assume that you don’t know.

The Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, a 176-turbine wind farm that will be located off the coast of Virginia Beach, has been in the works since the Obama administration.

Ultimately, the wind farm will help the average Dominion customer save money, because of the lower cost-per-kilowatt hour to produce energy from wind.

But first, we’ve gotta pay for it.

Dominion customers are on the hook for half of the cost overruns associated with the tariffs, so, that’s up to $320 million that we get to split amongst ourselves, thanks to Trump, who still thinks tariffs are paid by other countries, because he’s not all that bright.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

