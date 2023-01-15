Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship applications due Jan. 25

Dominion Energy is accepting applications for its Educational Equity Scholarship Program, a six-year, $10 million initiative that provides financial assistance for students from historically underrepresented communities pursuing undergraduate degrees across the company’s service area.

“We have already seen a tremendous return on investment supporting students obtaining higher education,” said Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s president and chief executive officer. “Dominion Energy remains committed to investing in students’ access to higher education, strengthening our communities and future generations, and building a sustainable workforce.”

The scholarship application is open for students to apply through Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. EST.

To be eligible, students must:

Self-identify as Black or African American; Hispanic or Latino; American Indian or Alaska Native; Asian; or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander with higher education expenses.

Be high school seniors or graduates or current college undergraduates residing in Connecticut, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Idaho, Wyoming, or Utah, with plans to enroll full-time at an accredited two- or four-year college, university or vocational-technical school for the entire upcoming academic year. Schools in which students are enrolled are not required to be located in the Dominion Energy service area.

Have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (or its equivalent).

Of the 60 scholarships totaling $500,000, 20 scholarships of $5,000 each will be made available for students enrolled in two-year schools. Students enrolled in four-year schools will receive $10,000 each. Recipients can renew scholarships as they progress in school, provided they meet specific criteria, such as GPA requirements and residence in an eligible state.

The program is administered by Scholarship America, a nonprofit specializing in managing scholarship and tuition assistance programs. Scholarship America will support Dominion Energy in the selection of finalists.

Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.