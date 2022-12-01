Menu
news dmv highway safety grant fund applications accepted through feb 28
Politics

DMV: Highway Safety Grant Fund applications accepted through Feb. 28

Crystal Graham
Published:

DMVIf your organization’s passion is making a difference in your community and you want to save lives, consider applying for a highway safety grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Grants allow Virginia-based law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies and colleges and universities to implement innovative programs and campaigns aimed at preventing and reducing traffic fatalities, injuries and crashes in Virginia.

Grant-funded programs strive to increase seat belt use; decrease speeding; prevent drunk, drugged, drowsy or distracted driving; or promote motorcyclist, pedestrian, bicyclist, teen or senior driver safety. Objectives to measure the initiative’s effectiveness are required, and funding is determined by the potential impact on these established performance objectives. Applications for programs that include Virginians of various cultures and ethnicities are encouraged.

Approved applications will receive funding from October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024.

Applicants participate on a cost-reimbursement basis.

Interested applicants may apply between Feb. 1-28 and are required to complete a grant application training course.

Workshops begin in January.

For information about the course, guidelines for grant applications and access to the application, contact the DMV program manager in your area.

More information is available online.

