DeSantis doesn’t like Trump saying he groomed hot teens with alcohol

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his attention diverted from banning books and not saying gay, got his widdle feewings hurt by that mean old Donald Trump.

In case you missed it, Trump, the Needler-in-Chief, took to social media this week to share memes featuring photos of DeSantis, from back when he was a young teacher, drinking and partying with hot teens.

One of the memes was captioned: “Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

Trump, as is his style, “distanced” himself from the memes as he posted them, responding simply, “No way?” and “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing.”

Nice!

Asked about the digs at a public event on Wednesday, DeSantis sounded, well, DeSanctimonious.

“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden. That’s how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans,” DeSantis said.

This is what passes for discourse in today’s Republican Party, of course, a back-and-forth worthy of the return of “Beavis and Butthead” to Comedy Central.

Trump is Beavis in this analogy, don’t you think?

I’d always thought Butthead was the smart one of the two.