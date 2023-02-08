Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news desantis doesnt like trump saying he groomed hot teens with alcohol
Perspectives

DeSantis doesn’t like Trump saying he groomed hot teens with alcohol

Chris Graham
Published:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his attention diverted from banning books and not saying gay, got his widdle feewings hurt by that mean old Donald Trump.

In case you missed it, Trump, the Needler-in-Chief, took to social media this week to share memes featuring photos of DeSantis, from back when he was a young teacher, drinking and partying with hot teens.

One of the memes was captioned: “Here is Ron DeSanctimonious grooming high school girls with alcohol as a teacher.”

Trump, as is his style, “distanced” himself from the memes as he posted them, responding simply, “No way?” and “That’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing.”

Nice!

Asked about the digs at a public event on Wednesday, DeSantis sounded, well, DeSanctimonious.

“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden. That’s how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans,” DeSantis said.

This is what passes for discourse in today’s Republican Party, of course, a back-and-forth worthy of the return of “Beavis and Butthead” to Comedy Central.

Trump is Beavis in this analogy, don’t you think?

I’d always thought Butthead was the smart one of the two.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 What is the most expensive commercial in Super Bowl history? Ask Alexa
2 DeSantis doesn’t like Trump saying he groomed hot teens with alcohol
3 Business training program looks to fill vacant spaces in village of Lovingston
4 Anxious for payday: Even high-income earning Americans live paycheck to paycheck
5 UVA to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day at JPJ on Feb. 19

Latest News

football TV
Sports

What is the most expensive commercial in Super Bowl history? Ask Alexa

Crystal Graham
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
Local

Business training program looks to fill vacant spaces in village of Lovingston

Crystal Graham

If you have an entrepreneurial spirit, Location Lovingston might provide the education and guidance for you to launch a new business in the village of Lovingston.

business money
Culture

Anxious for payday: Even high-income earning Americans live paycheck to paycheck

Rebecca Barnabi

Rising inflation and increasing grocery costs contributed to 64 percent of Americans living paycheck to paycheck at the end of 2022.

uva basketball
Sports

UVA to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day at JPJ on Feb. 19

Crystal Graham
casey morsell
Sports

Virginia hoops expat Casey Morsell on JPJ jeering his return: ‘It was just noise’ 

Scott German
veteran depression
Virginia

$4.5M in grants available to support veteran suicide prevention, addiction

Crystal Graham
tony bennett
Sports

Virginia, dialed in on D, stifles #22 NC State: What’s the plan going forward?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy