Home De-commit: UVA Basketball loses portal point guard Duke Miles
Basketball

De-commit: UVA Basketball loses portal point guard Duke Miles

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
duke miles uva basketball
Duke Miles (15) at Oklahoma. Photo: Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire

You can apparently have too many point guards. New UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom is learning this lesson today.

Duke Miles, a rising senior who was the starting point guard at Oklahoma this past season, has withdrawn his commitment to Virginia, on the heels of the news that Odom had picked up the commitment of another point guard, Dallin Hall from BYU.

Gotta get ‘em to sign on the bottom line quicker, I guess, is the message here.

ICYMI

Miles, listed at 6’2”, 175 pounds, averaged 9.4 points and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game at OU in the 2024-2025 season, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from three.

His 2023-2024 numbers at High Point were fun: 17.5 points and 3.6 assists in 30.6 minutes per game, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three.

The bad news for me here: I spent four bucks on a photo from our photo service for a game-action shot of Miles that I only get to use this final time.

(Pro tip to sports bloggers reading along here: if you just lift a photo from somewhere else, and it’s the wrong somewhere else, they can sue you into oblivion. Pay the four bucks to avoid that happening.)

dallin hall uva basketball
Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire

Hall, a rising senior listed at 6’4”, 200, started 51 games in his first two seasons at BYU when Mark Pope was the coach there, but got most of his minutes under the new coach, Kevin Young, off the bench, as freshman Egor Demin, a projected 2025 lottery pick, took the bulk of the minutes at the one.

His counting numbers in 2024-2025 are limited just because his minutes were limited – Hall averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game in 2024-2025, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from three.

Video: Duke Miles taking his talents elsewhere

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
2 United Way of Harrisonburg, Rockingham expands into SAW area
3 Another freeze likely next week, and after Easter, before milder weather sets in
4 Mo’ money, mo’ problems: What’s the over/under for UVA Football coach Tony Elliott?
5 Odom’s first flub as the UVA Basketball coach: Not retaining Kyle Guy

Latest News

VSP thank a trooper virginia state police
Virginia

Virginia State Police giving residents, travelers a chance to say thanks with new program

Crystal Graham
art a voice exhibit NAMI
Arts, Health, Local

Staunton: NAMI accepting submissions for ‘Art: A Voice’ annual showcase

Crystal Graham

The Staunton Augusta Art Center will present the “Art: A Voice” exhibit next month, and submissions are being accepted now.

girl youth suicide mental health bullying cell phone
Education, Health, Virginia

Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide

Crystal Graham

A group of parents and students demanded Roanoke County update its bullying policies after the tragic death of a 10-year-old girl by suicide.

Education, Local

Fort Defiance High School team earns first place at local Envirothon competition

Rebecca Barnabi
Education, Local

EMU names Rev. Dr. Shannon Dycus, interim president: First Black woman in that role

Rebecca Barnabi
interstate 81
Local

Augusta County: I-81 exit 235 ramp brief closures overnight April 14-17

Rebecca Barnabi
field mouse hantavirus deadly virus Virginia
Health, Virginia

Three states, including Virginia, considered hotspot for pandemic-potential deadly virus

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status