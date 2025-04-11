De-commit: UVA Basketball loses portal point guard Duke Miles

You can apparently have too many point guards. New UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom is learning this lesson today.

Duke Miles, a rising senior who was the starting point guard at Oklahoma this past season, has withdrawn his commitment to Virginia, on the heels of the news that Odom had picked up the commitment of another point guard, Dallin Hall from BYU.

Gotta get ‘em to sign on the bottom line quicker, I guess, is the message here.

Miles, listed at 6’2”, 175 pounds, averaged 9.4 points and 2.0 assists in 24.6 minutes per game at OU in the 2024-2025 season, shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 43.0 percent from three.

His 2023-2024 numbers at High Point were fun: 17.5 points and 3.6 assists in 30.6 minutes per game, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three.

Hall, a rising senior listed at 6’4”, 200, started 51 games in his first two seasons at BYU when Mark Pope was the coach there, but got most of his minutes under the new coach, Kevin Young, off the bench, as freshman Egor Demin, a projected 2025 lottery pick, took the bulk of the minutes at the one.

His counting numbers in 2024-2025 are limited just because his minutes were limited – Hall averaged 6.8 points and 4.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per game in 2024-2025, shooting 40.2 percent from the floor and 35.3 percent from three.

