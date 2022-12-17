Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Work schedule for week of Dec. 19-23

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

To ease travel for the Christmas holiday weekend, VDOT will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, Dec. 23 until noon Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect right lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1109 (Glenorchy Drive) for sign installation in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date, Feb., 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. The final traffic shift went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16. As drivers acclimate to the new traffic pattern, they should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is Feb., 2023.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Super load. Expect lane closures with mobile work zones and slow moving equipment between Route 616 (Black Cat Road) and Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway), in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Long Street) – Maintenance. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Charlottesville city line and Rolkin Road, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Shoulder repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 732 (Milton Road) and Monticello Loop, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) between Route 611 (Waterford Road) and Route 640 (Monumental Mills Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday.

Route 613 (Waterloo Road) between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road), Monday.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 832 (Crooked Run Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 22, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 22, 2022.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Super load. Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow moving vehicles between Route 615 (Zion Road) and Route 616 (Black Cat Road) in the westbound lanes, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Super load. Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow moving vehicles between U.S. 250 (3 Notch Road) and Route 187 (Spring Creek Parkway), in the southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile alternating lane closures with slow moving vehicles, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 663 (True Blue Road) in the northbound lanes.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 671 (Village Road), in the southbound lanes.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.