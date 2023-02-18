Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of Feb. 20-24

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect shoulder closures, and stay alert for crews through the work zone.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expected completion date is Feb., 2023. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas: S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.



(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), right lane closure between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Ridgewood Drive in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) will be closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) — Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 142 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Tree trimming operations. Expect right lane closures between Route 651 (Sumerduck Road) and Route 653 (Morgansburg Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Aquia Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures between Route 846 and Route 848 (Tower Hill Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion is summer 2023.

Route 645 (Moore Road) – Drainage installation. Expect road closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 132 and mile marker 146 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 33 (East Main Street) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with flaggers, between Route 208 (West Main Street) and U.S. 522 (Cross County Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Bridge deck repairs. Expect lane and shoulder closures at Route 1064 (Randolph Street) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 230 (Orange Road) – Debris pick-up. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 607 (Elly Road) and Route 691 (Lost Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) – Driveway pipe installation. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Trinity Lane) and Route 662 (Graves Mill Road) in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (South F T Valley Road) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 670 (Old Blue Ridge Turnpike) and Route 642 (Duet Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Brush removal. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, between Route 662 (Little Long Mountain Road) and Route 610 (Chester Gap Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.