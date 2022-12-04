Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Road work, maintenance in week of Dec. 5-9

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect detours for nighttime paving between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) Wednesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During paving, traffic will detour as follows: S. 250 Westbound through traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250. S. 250 Eastbound through traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250. I-64 Eastbound to U.S. 250 Westbound traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250. I-64 Westbound to U.S. 250 Eastbound traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.



Final traffic shift went into effect Sunday, Nov. 13. The active work zone is still in place, and drivers should use caution moving through the new configuration. As motorists acclimate to the new pattern, they may encounter congestion and delays. Speed limit remains reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the roadway for the duration of the project. Expected completion is Feb., 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane). The final traffic shift went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16. As drivers acclimate to the new traffic pattern, they should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is Feb., 2023.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Monday through Friday in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at mile marker 103 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1571 (Lewis and Clark Drive) and the crossover with Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) in the northbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the crossover with Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and the crossover with Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 1510 (Camelot Drive) and Route 1570 (Riverside Drive, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Street sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Long Street) between Rolkin Road and the Charlottesville City line, Thursday and Friday.

Route 631 (Rio Road) between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas.

Interstate 64 between Exit 107 (Crozet/Yancey Mills) and the ramp to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 between Exit 124 (Charlottesville/Shadwell) and the ramp to U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect the road to be closed between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Castleberry Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should watch for detour signs utilizing U.S. 250 to Route 635 (Miller School Road), to Route 688 (Midway Road), ending at Burchs Creek Road, south of the closure. Burchs Creek Rd. should reopen Dec. 16, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect road work in the following areas:

Interstate 64, right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 114 and mile marker 118 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs and be alert for workers near the roadway.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 130, in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Resurfacing operations. Expect lane closures and detours between Route 1083 (Somerset Drive) and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at the ramp north of Route 686 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 613 (Leeds Manor Road) at the Culpeper/Fauquier County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers, Monday, in the following areas:

S. 29 at Route 684 (Bel Pre Road) in the southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 684 (Bel Pre Road) at Route 703 (Jonas Road) 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Slope work. Expect right lane closures between Route 703 (Enon Church Road) and Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road), Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 22, 2022.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures with mobile work zone between Route 612 (James City Road) and Foothills Lane, in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 230 (Orange Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Super load. Expect mobile work zones with slow-moving vehicles between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 671 (Village Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.