Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Work schedule for week of Dec. 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of road work and maintenance that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect detours for nighttime paving between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) Saturday, Dec. 10 through Tuesday, Dec. 13, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During paving, traffic will detour as follows: S. 250 Westbound through traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250. S. 250 Eastbound through traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250. I-64 Eastbound to U.S. 250 Westbound traffic will use I-64 East to Exit 129 (Route 616 Keswick/Boyd Tavern) then back to U.S. 250. I-64 Westbound to U.S. 250 Eastbound traffic will use I-64 West to Exit 121 (Route 20 Charlottesville/Scottsville) then back to U.S. 250.



Final traffic shift went into effect Sunday, Nov. 13. The active work zone is still in place, and drivers should use caution moving through the new configuration. As motorists acclimate to the new pattern, they may encounter congestion and delays. Speed limit remains reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the roadway for the duration of the project. Expected completion is Feb., 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Expect flagging operations between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The final traffic shift went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16. As drivers acclimate to the new traffic pattern, they should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is Feb., 2023.

(NEW) Super load – Expect mobile work zones with slow moving equipment, Tuesday and Wednesday in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail) between Interstate 64 East, Exit 118 (Lynchburg) and U.S. 29 (Thomas Nelson Highway) in the southbound lanes.

Route 6 (Irish Road) between the Albemarle County line and Route 800 (Schuyler Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) between Route 626 (James River Road) and Route 722 (Rockfish Crossing) in the southbound lanes.

Route 800 (Schuyler Road) between Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect alternating left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 123 and mile marker 124, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 621 (Wolf Trap Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect the road to be closed between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Castleberry Court in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers should watch for detour signs utilizing U.S. 250 to Route 635 (Miller School Road), to Route 688 (Midway Road), ending at Burchs Creek Road, south of the closure. Burchs Creek Rd. should reopen Dec. 16, weather permitting.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 — Tree removal operations. Expect left shoulder closures between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129, in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) – Shoulder repairs. Expect right lane and onramp closures at U.S. 15 (Orange Road), in the northbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

(NEW) Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) – Installing new historical marker. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 613 (Waterloo Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in northbound lanes.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 66 at mile marker 28 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at the ramp to U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66 at mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes.

S. 17 (Eastern Bypass) between Route 643 (Meetze Road) and Route 678 (Academy Hill Road), in the northbound lanes.

S. 17 (Winchester Road) between Route 831 (Crooked Run Road) and Route 663 (Three Fox Lane) in the southbound lanes.

S. 17 (Route 17 Spur) at Route 672 (Blackwell Road) in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 35 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S 17 (Marsh Road) – Survey work. Expect mobile work zone with shoulder closures between Route 844 (Fayettesville Road) and Route 663 (Covingtons Corner Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 656 (Remington Road) and Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) in the southbound lanes, daily. Project completion date Dec. 22, 2022.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Bridge replacement project. Expect lane and shoulder closures between Route 661 (Schoolhouse Road) and U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Project completion date Dec. 22, 2022.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile alternating lane closures at U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Guardrail repairs. Expect right shoulder closures at Route 88 (Junction Lanes) in the southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

(NEW) Mowing operations – Expect mobile work zones with shoulder closures, Monday in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 230 (Orange Road) between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) between the Greene County line and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 231 (South Seminole Trail) between U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) and the Rappahannock County line.

Route 231(South Blue Ridge Turnpike) between Route 230 (Orange Road) to Route 641 (Liberty Mills Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Shoulder repairs. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 230 (Orange Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rappahannock County

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between U.S 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive), in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

