Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Work schedule for the week of Jan. 2-6

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Diverging diamond interchange. Expect right lane closures for utility work, between on-ramp and off-ramp of Interstate 64 in the eastbound lanes. Also expect right lane closures on U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) for median work, between Route 1777 (Hansens Mountain Road) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Project completion date, Feb., 2023.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Expect flagging operations in the following areas.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to noon, and Jan. 3-6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to noon, and Jan. 3-6, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The final traffic shift went into effect Wednesday, Nov. 16. As drivers acclimate to the new traffic pattern, they should anticipate encountering congestion and delays and allow additional time to reach their destination. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour for the remainder of construction. Expected project completion date is Feb., 2023.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 122 and mile marker 124, Wednesday through Friday, and Jan. 3-6, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect left lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Road closed between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Emergency pipe repair. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures with flaggers between Route 730 (Jamesons Mill Road) and Route 631 (Muddy Run Lane) Tuesday, Jan. 3, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane closures daily, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas through February 3, 2023.

Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) between Route 850 (Oliver Lane) and Route 674 (Georgetown Road) in the westbound lanes.

Route 829 (Snow Mountain Road) between Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) and Route 753 (Edwards Drive) in the southbound lanes.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.