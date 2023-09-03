Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Sept. 4-8

VDOT has updated its schedule for road work in the Culpeper District during the next week.

To ease travel for the Labor Day holiday, VDOT has suspended many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Tree removal – Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and the Greene County line, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and the Nelson County line, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, in the following areas:

Route 631 (5th Street), between Ambrose Commons Drive and the Charlottesville City line, 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), between Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive) and the Charlottesville City line, 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) Litter pickup operations – Expect right shoulder closures, Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 123 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Shoulder repairs – Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the following areas.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between U.S. (Richmond Road) and the Louisa County line, Wednesday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Louisa County line.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect slow moving traffic and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane), daily in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 740 (Lindsay Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

Culpeper County

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike) – Construction of roundabout. Expect a total road closure between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Expected completion, Sept. 30, 2023.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway), daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (White Oak Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the following areas.

Interstate 66, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 66, between mile marker 28 and mile marker 37 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Lee Highway East) – Turn lane construction. Expect right and left shoulder closures between Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers at Route 818 (Old Catlett Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 642 (Old Calverton Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between the Louisa County line and the Buckingham County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Pavement marking – Expect alternating lane closures Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas:

Business U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between (Route 810) Dyke Road and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 143 and mile marker 162 in the eastbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 136 and mile marker 143 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 33 (South Spotswood Trail) between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Hanover County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 613 (Poindexter Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road), between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 616 (Union Mills Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 1112 (West First Street) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 208 (East First Street), between Route 1112 (West First Street) to the Spotsylvania County line, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 208 (East First Street), between U.S. 33 (East Main Street) and U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between the Albemarle County line and the Orange County line, Thursday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Brush removal. Watch for workers removing debris between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure, beginning Tuesday, at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Madison County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Pavement markings – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Spotsylvania County line in the eastbound lanes.

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), between Route 760 (Spotswood Drive) and the Spotsylvania County line in the westbound lanes.

Route 669 (Marquis Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 671 (Village Road) and Route 650 (Independence Road), daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.