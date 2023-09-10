Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for week of Sept. 11-15

VDOT has updated its schedule of road construction in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect shoulder and lane closures with flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, at mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at mile marker 135 in the eastbound lanes.

Route 635 (Miller School Road) at Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) in the southbound lanes.

Route 729 (North Milton Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road and Route 732 (Milton Road) in the southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Tree removal – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 649 (Airport Road) and the Greene County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 1106 (Teel Lane) and the Nelson County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road), between Route 744 (Hunt Club Road) and Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 250 (Long Street), between the Charlottesville City line and Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road, Tuesday and Wednesday, 3 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Crozet Avenue in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 240 (Three Notched Road), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and route 1250 (Park Ridge Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and route 8 (Melbourne Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road West), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 691 (Jarmans Gap Road), between Route 691 (Greenwood Road) and Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Route 810 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 788 (Railroad Avenue) and Route 1211 (Ballard Drive) in the northbound lanes, Monday, 3 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane and shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113 nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 108 and mile marker 113, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect slow moving traffic and alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 708 (Red Hill Road) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 838 (Lackey Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between Route 615 (Lindsay Road) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the westbound lanes, Monday, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 1575 (Austin Drive) and U.S. 250 (Bypass Expressway) in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between U.S. 250 (Bypass Expressway) and Route 606 (Frays Mill Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 697 (Sutherland Road) and Leonard Sandridge Road in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Vegetation control. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 124 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Road widening project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily and nightly.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road) and Route 6 (Irish Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 667 (Catterton Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 665 (Buck Mountain Road) and Route 776 (Buck Mountain Ford Lane). Drivers should use Route 601 (Free Union Road) to get around the work zone. Detour signs are posted. Expected completion date is Sept. 27, 2023.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway) at the ramp over the railroad tracks near Route 686 (Lovers Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 610 (Ely’s Ford Road) at the Spotsylvania County line over the Rapidan River in the westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 614 (Locust Dale Road), between Route 721 (Robinson River Road) and the Madison County line in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway), between Route 652 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway), daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 663 (Stevensburg Road) at Route 600 (York Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 522 (West Evans Street/Sperryville Pike) – Construction of roundabout. Expect a total road closure between North West Street and Gardner Street with a signed detour in place for motorists. Expected completion, Sept. 30, 2023.

(NEW) Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 700 (Mount Dumpling Road and Route 675 (Thoms Road in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 721 (White Oak Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures at U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 802 (Springs Road) – Bridge replacement. Road closed between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 693 (Scottsville Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion Oct. 5, 2023.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas.

Interstate 66, at mile marker 23 in the westbound lanes, Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), between Route FR881 and Route 674 Blantyre Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road) at Route 736 (Thumb Run Road) in the northbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 34 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Route 642 (Old Calverton Road), between Route 790 (Boteler Road) and Route 616 (Bristersburg Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 771 (Frys Lane), between Route 672 (Duhollow Road) and Route 1104 (Zella’s Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, beginning Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 674 (Georgetown Road) – Culvert repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 693 (Old Alexandria Turnpike) and Route 694 (Old Bust Head Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fluvanna County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between the Louisa County line and the Buckingham County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 250 (Three Notch Road), between Route 653 (Three Chopt Road) and the Louisa County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 250 (Richmond Road), between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and the Albemarle County line, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greene County

(NEW) Pavement marking – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between the Madison County line and the Albemarle County line in the northbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road) and Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) in the southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Business U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between Route 623 (Swift Run Road) and U.S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday.

S. 33 (Stanardsville Bypass), between Route 810 (Dyke Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between the Orange County line and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 810 (Dyke Road) in the westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), between (Route 810) Dyke Road and the Rockingham County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 230 (Madison Road), between Business U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Expected completion date is Dec. 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 250 (Three Notch Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 613 (Poindexter Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 208 (East First Street), between Route 1112 (West First Street) to Route 208 (Courthouse Road) in the Town of Louisa, Sunday through Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road), between the Albemarle County line to the Orange County line, Sunday and Monday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 147 in the westbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(NEW) Route 613 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge inspection work. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 640 (East Jack Jouett Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 635 (Willow Brook Road) – Bridge substructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure, beginning Tuesday, at Route 706 (Turners Mill Road) over Taylors Creek. Expected completion date, Oct. 26, 2023.

Madison County

(NEW) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Tuesday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas:

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between the Greene County line and the Culpeper County line in the northbound lanes.

S. 29 (South Seminole Trail), between Route 609 (Fredericksburg Road) and the Culpeper County line in the southbound lanes.

(NEW) Route 231 (South Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 714 (Bairs Trail Lane) and Route 662 (Shelby Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 707 (Pine Hill Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect a total road closure between Route 600 (Nethers Road) and the Rappahannock County line for a VDOT bridge crew to install a temporary structure over the Hughes River. This will facilitate traffic until a bridge replacement is scheduled. Route 707 closes Monday at 9 p.m. and reopens Tuesday at 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 231 (North Blue Ridge Turnpike) and U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Pavement marking – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., in the following areas: