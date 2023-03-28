Countries
Local

Crews extinguish brush fire in Albemarle County, but one building damaged

Chris Graham
Published date:
brush fire
Photo: Albemarle County Fire Rescue

A brush fire on Castle Rock Road in Albemarle County on Monday was extinguished, but not before destroying the back end of a storage shed.

The call to 911 was made at 3:05 p.m., according to Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The first apparatus arrived on the scene 19 minutes after dispatch.

There were no reported injuries at the time of the incident, and no one has been displaced by fire damage.

The Albemarle County Office of the Fire Marshal has determined the cause of the fire was improperly discarded ashes from an outdoor furnace.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

