Cooling assistance offered this summer to eligible seniors in SAW region

If you are a senior in need of help cooling your home this summer, help is available. The Senior Cool Care program provides a single-room air conditioner or a fan to eligible individuals who apply.

The program is administered by Valley Program for Aging Services and sponsored by Dominion Energy.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be:

60 years of age or older

Live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro

Have a monthly income of no more than $1,823 (single) or $2,465 (couple).

Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.

The program runs from May 1 through October 31 or while supplies last.

To apply, contact VPAS at (540) 949-7141.