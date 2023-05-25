Cooling assistance offered this summer to eligible seniors in SAW region

If you are a senior in need of help cooling your home this summer, help is available. The Senior Cool Care program provides a single-room air conditioner or a fan to eligible individuals who apply.
The program is administered by Valley Program for Aging Services and sponsored by Dominion Energy.
To qualify for the program, individuals must be:
- 60 years of age or older
- Live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro
- Have a monthly income of no more than $1,823 (single) or $2,465 (couple).
Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.
The program runs from May 1 through October 31 or while supplies last.
To apply, contact VPAS at (540) 949-7141.