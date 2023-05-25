Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newscooling assistance offered this summer to eligible seniors in saw region
Local

Cooling assistance offered this summer to eligible seniors in SAW region

Crystal Graham
Published date:
window air conditioner unit
(© James – stock.adobe.com)

If you are a senior in need of help cooling your home this summer, help is available. The Senior Cool Care program provides a single-room air conditioner or a fan to eligible individuals who apply.

The program is administered by Valley Program for Aging Services and sponsored by Dominion Energy.

To qualify for the program, individuals must be:

  • 60 years of age or older
  • Live in Staunton, Augusta County or Waynesboro
  • Have a monthly income of no more than $1,823 (single) or $2,465 (couple).

Individuals that have central air conditioning in their home will only be eligible to receive a fan.

The program runs from May 1 through October 31 or while supplies last.

To apply, contact VPAS at (540) 949-7141.

 

 

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

social change fund united
Sports

NBA, WNBA stars funding scholarship promoting equity in mental health

Chris Graham
Slice of blueberry pie
Culture

Savory or sweet, get your fill of deliciousness at Charlottesville Pie Festival

Crystal Graham

The Charlottesville Pie Festival returns on Saturday, June 10, from noon to 3 p.m.

supreme court
U.S./World

Trump Supreme Court rolls back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands

Chris Graham

The bought-and-paid-for Republican Supreme Court issued another tortured ruling on Thursday, this one rolling back Clean Water Act protections for wetlands.

super bowl hot wings
U.S./World

Legislation pushes for ‘nation’s front-line hunger relief program’ to allow purchase of hot foods

Rebecca Barnabi
lynchburg
Virginia

Lynchburg approves citywide curfew for minors as response to uptick in crime

Chris Graham
health care
Local

EMU receives $200,000 from Sentara Scholars for students entering healthcare pipeline

Rebecca Barnabi
jay woolfolk qb
Sports

The latest on Jay Woolfolk: Will he be around for UVA football in the fall?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy