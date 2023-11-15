McClellan announces winners of Virginia District 4 annual photo competition

The winner of the VA-04 Photography Contest is Bobby Conner of Ebony.

“I am thoroughly impressed by the creativity and artistic vision displayed by my constituents. Virginia’s Fourth is a sprawling district, and participants showcased the unique settings that make it home. Congratulations to our second and third place finalists as well, and thank you to all participants for your time and talent. I look forward to displaying these photos in my congressional offices and will be reminded of how beautiful and special our district is,” said U.S. Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who represents District 4.

Runner ups:

The VA-04 Photography Contest challenges constituents to submit photographs of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District. The competition is open to all residents of the district, regardless of age. The top three winners’ submissions will be displayed in McClellan’s congressional offices and on her social media platforms.