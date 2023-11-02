Community Action Partnership requests proposals for funding in 2025

The fiscal year 2025 Consolidated Funding Pool Request for Proposals with CAPSAW is now open.

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro, (CAPSAW), supports local organizations to empower low-income individuals and families, strengthen our community, and create opportunities by providing funding and guidance to programs that address the causes and conditions of poverty.

The request for proposals is for services to be provided between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Proposed programs/services must principally benefit low- and moderate-income individuals and families producing measurable impacts in the areas addressed in the 2021 Needs Assessment Report.