Home Community Action Partnership requests proposals for funding in 2025
Arts & Culture, Local

Community Action Partnership requests proposals for funding in 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
(© Quality Stock Arts – stock.adobe.com)

The fiscal year 2025 Consolidated Funding Pool Request for Proposals with CAPSAW is now open.

The Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro, (CAPSAW), supports local organizations to empower low-income individuals and families, strengthen our community, and create opportunities by providing funding and guidance to programs that address the causes and conditions of poverty.

The request for proposals is for services to be provided between July 1, 2024 and June 30, 2025. Proposed programs/services must principally benefit low- and moderate-income individuals and families producing measurable impacts in the areas addressed in the 2021 Needs Assessment Report.

The application and pre-submission training information are available online. All proposals must be received by CAPSAW via email at [email protected] by 5 p.m. on January 11, 2024.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

